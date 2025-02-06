Five Questions With: Christine Haner

Christine Haner was named director of referrals and relocation for Residential Properties Ltd. Previously, she served as the firm’s relocation and e-lead manager, after starting at the firm as a senior relocation counselor in 2006. Haner assumed her new role following the retirement of Liz Messier, who was Residential Properties’ vice president of corporate and relocation services for more than 25 years. Haner holds designations as a certified relocation professional and a global relocation professional, and she is a member of the Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce.I’m excited and honored to step into this role. Having spent 19 remarkable years at RPL, I’ve had the chance to learn from truly incredible professionals in our industry. Every day, I’m inspired by our wonderful corporate team, who are not only highly knowledgeable and professional but also genuinely warm and supportive. And I can't say enough about our exceptional agents – they are the best in the business. Together, we are unwavering in our commitment to putting our customers’ needs first and I can’t wait to see what new opportunities and challenges each day will bring.At RPL, we prioritize building strong and meaningful relationships with our customers. When you work with us, you not only get a friendly and knowledgeable team but also ongoing support every step of the way. We are dedicated to getting to know our customers and understanding their unique needs and preferences. This helps us foster trust and strengthen our connections, which ultimately leads to lasting loyalty.It’s an exciting and diverse field, and I love that it thrives on building great relationships. When I received the opportunity to work in this industry, particularly in the relocation sector, I was thrilled. It's rewarding being able to help individuals and families navigate the sometimes daunting, but also thrilling adventure of moving. It’s a journey that can feel overwhelming, but I love being there to support clients every step of the way. The connections I have made in my career continue to inspire me every day.The primary challenge is the persistently low inventory of homes for sale. At the close of 2024, the number of active listings in Rhode Island decreased by 14.4% compared to the previous year, leaving buyers with fewer options and increasing competition. Despite these challenges, the Rhode Island housing market has shown remarkable resilience. The average sales price rose by 7.5% year over year to $597,440 in the fourth quarter of 2024. This is why having a skilled buyer's agent in your corner, someone who truly advocates for your interests, is crucial in navigating this tough market. If you’ve been on the fence about listing your home, now is an excellent time to connect with us. We can help you determine if listing before the anticipated spring surge makes sense for you.The best advice I can give is to reach out and call me. Let’s discuss your specific needs together. Our dedicated team is ready to provide trustworthy advice and support throughout your journey. Moving – whether it's across the street or to another state – can feel daunting. Allow us to simplify the process, making it smooth, hassle-free and even enjoyable for you. Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.