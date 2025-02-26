Five Questions With: Darius Shirzadi

Darius Shirzadi is the executive director of Project GOAL, a Providence-based nonprofit that promotes academic achievement through soccer. Recently, Project GOAL was a recipient of the FIFA Foundation Community Programme grant. The organization will receive a two-year, $60,000 grant from the FIFA Foundation. Project GOAL is one of only four organizations in the U.S. to receive this grant. Shirzadi spoke with Providence Business News about plans for the grant and how the organization has improved youth education across the state.
PBN: What does receiving this grant from the FIFA Foundation mean for the organization?
SHIRZADI:
Receiving this FIFA Foundation grant for the third consecutive year is a tremendous honor and a testament to our impact. Selected from thousands worldwide, we are one of only four U.S. organizations and six in North America to receive this recognition, reinforcing our position as a leader in the "Soccer for Good" movement.
FIFA represents the highest level of soccer worldwide, as the organizer of the World Cup, and soon the 2026 World Cup in the USA. This funding allows us to continue providing 100% free academic support and strengthens our connection to a global network of organizations that share our vision of leveraging soccer to inspire academic achievement, responsibility and community engagement.
This grant also allows us to expand our reach and continue breaking down barriers for students who need these opportunities the most. It shows that our work is important and valued.
PBN: What will this grant be used for to help further expand Project GOAL’s mission?
SHIRZADI:
This two-year, $60,000 grant will directly support the sustainability and quality of our existing programming in Central Falls and Providence. One of the biggest challenges for many of our students is access – whether it’s academic support, mentorship or simply a place to play.
These funds will help us continue supporting our mission by offering free transportation, tutoring and high-quality coaching to the students who need it most. The grant ensures that we can invest in and maintain the quality and consistency of our programs, which is key to long-term growth.
Our goal has always been to eliminate barriers to opportunity, and this support from FIFA allows us to do just that, keeping our students engaged, supported and on a path to success.
PBN: In what ways has Project GOAL helped improve graduation rates among local youths through soccer?
SHIRZADI:
Project GOAL has a proven track record of improving graduation rates by integrating education with the motivation of sport. Since our start in 2004, we have served more than 2,000 Rhode Island middle school students, maintaining a 96% high school graduation rate.
Across 20 years, we’ve built a program where education and sport go hand in hand. If students want to play, they need to stay on track in the classroom. This structure not only keeps them accountable but also creates a culture where hard work in school is valued just as much as performance on the field.
Soccer is a motivator, but it’s also a vehicle for teaching discipline, time management and teamwork – all skills that translate directly into academic achievement. When students know they have a support system that believes in them and pushes them to succeed, they become more confident in themselves and put in that hard work.
PBN: Has interest in youths wanting to play soccer increased over the past year with Rhode Island FC now playing and having had a historic season last year? If so, how much has interest grown?
SHIRZADI:
Absolutely. I think the number of youths playing soccer has been growing consistently and at a higher rate every year since the creation of Major League Soccer, and as there is more access to watch soccer domestically and internationally on television or streaming than had existed even 10 years ago.
As with the Rhode Island Stingrays, who were the last professional USL team in the state in the mid- to late-1990s, RIFC presents a local goal for youth, high school and college players to aspire to and be excited by.
RIFC had an amazing first season and success always breeds more success, so it will be amazing to see them play in Pawtucket at [the Stadium at Tidewater Landing]. We look forward to growing this momentum within our organization.
PBN: What new initiatives will Project GOAL be working on in addition to programs tied to the FIFA Foundation grant?
SHIRZADI:
Beyond our core programs supported by the FIFA Foundation grant, we’re always looking to expand our impact and provide more opportunities for students. We are strengthening our mentorship program, connecting students with alumni and community leaders to provide guidance on academic and career pathways.
We’re also working on increasing our outreach efforts to ensure that more students, especially those in underserved communities, have access to our free program. We are also looking to deepen our partnerships with Rhode Island FC, the New England Revolution and other local organizations to create more community engagement opportunities. Soccer is a unifying force, and we will continue to provide youths with opportunities where they can grow and feel empowered.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.