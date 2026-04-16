Five Questions With: Dean deTonnancourt

By
-
DEAN DETONNANCOURT is the broker/owner of REMAX Revolution, a six-office, 300-agent brokerage formerly known as HomeSmart Professionals. / COURTESY REMAX REVOLUTION

Dean deTonnancourt is the broker/owner behind REMAX Revolution, a six-office, 300-agent brokerage formerly known as HomeSmart Professionals. Licensed to do real estate in 1989, deTonnancourt spent seven years of his career as a REMAX agent before bringing the Keller Williams brand to Rhode Island in 2000. In 2014, he launched HomeSmart Professionals. PBN: You recently

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Small Office, Big Impact: Rhode Island Health Care Association Upgrades to Energy-Efficient Lighting

For many small businesses and nonprofit organizations, relatively simple upgrades can deliver meaningful savings while…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR