Five Questions With: Donna Conway

Donna Conway is a sales associate at Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty. A North Kingstown resident, she graduated from Bryant University with a degree in business administration. Conway spent approximately 20 years in the banking industry, where she held roles that included branch manager, and later vice president and regional manager, for a Rhode Island financial institution, gaining experience in mortgage lending and credit. She transitioned into real estate about 20 years ago after becoming licensed in Rhode Island.Inventory in both East Greenwich and North Kingstown, where I do a lot of my business, is heavily concentrated in the luxury segment. In East Greenwich, 13 of the 19 homes currently for sale are priced between $1.5 million and $3 million, while the other six range from $599,000 to $995,000. In North Kingstown, 17 of the 25 active listings are priced above $1 million, and only two homes are listed below $500,000. The takeaway is clear: Buyers searching for entry-level homes have very limited options, while the high-end market offers the greatest selection and, potentially, the best opportunities.Buying or selling a home is inherently complex, and the financial stakes leave little margin for error. Experience consistently shows that well-informed, well-prepared clients navigate the process with greater confidence and significantly less stress. Clear, consistent communication is equally critical. Setting expectations, providing timely updates and guiding clients through each stage of the transaction helps reduce uncertainty and supports better decision-making. Equipping buyers and sellers with a strong, coordinated team of professionals is essential to managing the financial, legal and physical components of a real estate transaction. I typically assemble a team that includes a real estate attorney, lender, home inspector, appraiser, insurance adviser, home stager and professional photographer – each playing a distinct role in ensuring a smooth and successful outcome.Over the past five to six years, residential real estate inventory has steadily declined on a year-over-year basis, creating increasingly constrained market conditions. In a balanced, “normal” market, inventory levels typically equate to approximately six months of supply. As of March 2026, however, available inventory stood at 1.6 months in R.I. – representing a historic low. In an environment defined by limited supply, proactive agents who can identify opportunities beyond the traditional listing channels provide a meaningful advantage to their clients. Access to “coming soon” and “off market” properties allow buyers to engage earlier in the process, often before competition intensifies. Additionally, leveraging data on expired listings can uncover motivated sellers who may be open to reentering the market under the right conditions. Targeted outreach within specific neighborhoods, particularly those in high demand, can also yield results. In some cases, direct communication, such as a thoughtfully crafted letter, can initiate conversations that lead to opportunities not otherwise available through conventional channels. These approaches collectively help expand the pool of potential inventory, offering clients a strategic edge in a highly competitive marketplace.From a professional standpoint, long-term success in real estate is driven by consistently delivering positive outcomes for clients. A satisfied buyer or seller not only represents a successful transaction but also forms the foundation for lasting relationships and a strong referral-based business. Building trust, maintaining composure in high-pressure situations and keeping client priorities at the forefront are essential to achieving these outcomes. While today’s consumers have access to an abundance of information, the complexity of a real estate transaction still requires experienced guidance.Advancements in technology have significantly streamlined the process of buying and selling a home. Property searches are now instantaneous; scheduling is more efficient; and transaction paperwork has become increasingly digitized – reducing friction and saving time for both buyers and sellers. However, while technology enhances efficiency, it does not replace professional judgment, strategic decision-making, or accountability. Real estate transactions remain complex, high-stakes endeavors that require careful guidance. As a result, my job continues to be highly relevant, acting as a trusted adviser to provide clarity, perspective and coordination throughout what is often one of the most significant financial events in a client’s life. Technology will support the process, but experienced representation ensures that clients make informed decisions and navigate each step with confidence. Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.