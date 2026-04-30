Five Questions With: Donna Conway

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DONNA CONWAY is a sales associate at Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty. / COURTESY MOTT & CHACE SOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

Donna Conway is a sales associate at Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty. A North Kingstown resident, she graduated from Bryant University with a degree in business administration. Conway spent approximately 20 years in the banking industry, where she held roles that included branch manager, and later vice president and regional manager, for a Rhode

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