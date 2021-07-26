Five Questions With: Dr. Abbas El-Sayed Abbas

Register to read all articles free until July 29! One week only, get full access to all articles on PBN.com when you create a complimentary account. Already a Subscriber or Registrant? Login now Register to read all articles free until July 29! One week only, get full access to all articles on PBN.com when you create a complimentary account. Register Now

Dr. Abbas El-Sayed Abbas, a thoracic surgeon, was appointed chief of thoracic oncology for the Lifespan Cancer Institute and chief of thoracic surgery at Brown Surgical Associates this month. Abbas, who is known as one of the first surgeons in the world to use robotic surgical systems, comes to Rhode Island after heading thoracic surgery…