Five Questions With: Dr. Abbas El-Sayed Abbas

By
-
DR. ABBAS EL-SAYED ABBAS is chief of thoracic surgery at Brown Surgical Associates and chief of thoracic oncology for the Lifespan Cancer Institute. / COURTESY BROWN SURGICAL ASSOCIATES
Dr. Abbas El-Sayed Abbas, a thoracic surgeon, was appointed chief of thoracic oncology for the Lifespan Cancer Institute and chief of thoracic surgery at Brown Surgical Associates this month. Abbas, who is known as one of the first surgeons in the world to use robotic surgical systems, comes to Rhode Island after heading thoracic surgery…
