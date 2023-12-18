Five Questions With: Dr. Audrey Tyrka

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber. - Advertisement -

Dr. Audrey Tyrka has been appointed as chair of the Department of Psychiatry and Human Behavior at The Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, making her the first woman to chair the department of Psychiatry and Human Behavior at Care New England, effective Jan. 1, according to a news release. The department spans across…