Five Questions With: Dr. Clark Chen

Dr. Clark Chen recently joined Lifespan Corp. as director of the health system’s Brain Tumor Program. In his new role, Chen will serve as both director of the Brain Tumor Program within the Department of Neurosurgery at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, as well as co-director of the Stereotactic Radiosurgery Program. Chen spoke with Providence Business News about his new position and the neuroscience industry.
PBN: What drew you to join the Norman Prince Neurosciences Institute and Brown University’s Warren Alpert Medical School?
CHEN:
Joining the Norman Prince Neurosciences Institute and Brown University’s Warren Alpert School of Medicine was a natural choice for me. Both institutions are renowned for dedication to patient care and groundbreaking innovations. With a distinguished neurosurgery department housing experts across various fields and unparalleled training programs spanning from undergraduates to residents, the environment is ideal for personal and professional growth. Finally, the leadership of Dr. Ziya Gokaslan promotes genuine collaboration between physicians and support staff, as well as fosters advancements in patient care, education and research. It's truly an honor to be part of such an extraordinary team.
PBN: Having worked at several institutions throughout the United States and New England, what unique strengths and challenges do you see facing Rhode Island’s neuroscience community?
CHEN:
Having worked across numerous institutions in the U.S. and New England, I recognize both the strengths and challenges facing Rhode Island’s neuroscience community. While medical breakthroughs and discoveries continue at a whirlwind speed, the escalating pressure for cost containment poses a significant challenge. Academic centers must advocate for cutting-edge technologies while ensuring fiscal responsibility. Engagement of industry and philanthropy is necessary to ensure patient-centered care at the highest levels.
PBN: What is stereotactic radiosurgery? What drew your interest to work in this field?
CHEN
: Stereotactic radiosurgery is a noninvasive treatment for brain cancer utilizing focused radiation beams. The clinical practice of radiosurgery drew my interest because of its effectiveness and minimally invasive nature. This approach, which can eliminate the need for conventional surgery or enhance its efficacy, requires specialized equipment and multidisciplinary collaboration between neurosurgeons, radiation oncologists, physicists, radiologists, neuro-oncologists and radiation therapists. Advances in this field have significantly improved the quality of life for many brain tumor patients. Currently, Rhode Island Hospital is the only center in the state to provide patients this type of multidisciplinary radiosurgery care.
PBN: What are your goals for your new role?
CHEN
: In my new role, my primary goal is to tailor surgical care to the specific needs of my patients. To achieve this end, I need to understand the values and priorities of my patient so that I can design the most individualized surgical treatment plan. For those who seek treatment beyond standard of care, I need to leverage the latest surgical innovations and research. Finally, I aim to address my patients' holistic needs beyond medical and surgical interventions.
PBN: What are some recent trends that you’ve noticed through your research of brain tumors? How could the findings be applied to patient care?
CHEN:
Recent trends in brain tumor research highlight promising therapies delivered through surgery, including the infusion of novel biologics and electrode implants. Bringing innovative clinical trials to Rhode Island Hospital, and ensuring our patients can access cutting-edge treatments, is a top priority.
Furthermore, the development of minimally invasive procedures such as laser ablation and focused ultrasound offers alternatives to conventional surgery, minimizing adverse impacts of surgical treatments on the patients' quality of life. Many of these treatments have already received FDA [Food and Drug Administration] approval for clinical use. My focus will be on making these treatments available to our patients [and] advancing neurosurgical care for all who need it in Rhode Island and beyond our state’s borders.
