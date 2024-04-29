Five Questions With: Dr. Clark Chen

By
-
DR. CLARK CHEN recently joined Lifespan Corp. as director of the health system’s Brain Tumor Program. / COURTESY OF LIFESPAN CORP.

Dr. Clark Chen recently joined Lifespan Corp. as director of the health system’s Brain Tumor Program. In his new role, Chen will serve as both director of the Brain Tumor Program within the Department of Neurosurgery at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, as well as co-director of the Stereotactic Radiosurgery Program. Chen

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR