Five Questions With: Dr. Daren Girard

By
-
DR. DAREN GIRARD is the chief of emergency medicine at Kent County Memorial Hospital. / COURTESY CARE NEW ENGLAND HEALTH SYSTEM

As temperatures continue to drop, winter weather can create dangerous conditions for members of vulnerable groups. Dr. Daren Girard, chief of emergency medicine at Kent County Memorial Hospital, spoke with Providence Business News about staying safe in cold weather. PBN: What kind of dangers do falling temperatures create for the elderly, children and vulnerable populations?

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Diversity matters at Amgen

We believe our differences lead to better science and better business outcomes, enabling us to…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR