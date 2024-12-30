Five Questions With: Dr. Daren Girard

As temperatures continue to drop, winter weather can create dangerous conditions for members of vulnerable groups. Dr. Daren Girard, chief of emergency medicine at Kent County Memorial Hospital, spoke with Providence Business News about staying safe in cold weather.
PBN: What kind of dangers do falling temperatures create for the elderly, children and vulnerable populations?
GIRARD:
Falling temperatures can lead to a variety of injuries related to the cold, but [also related to the] presence of snow and ice.
PBN: How often do these injuries happen?
GIRARD:
- For undomiciled individuals, prolonged exposure to cold can lead to hypothermia, which can be fatal, and other serious injuries such as frostbite.
- [The] elderly and children also can be susceptible to cold exposure, but the more common problems are falls on slippery surfaces caused by snow and ice.
- Elderly adults who drive may be at increased risk for accidents if driving in inclement conditions.
- Lastly, elderly individuals may be prone to heart attacks while shoveling snow, which requires a degree of exertion that most people don’t experience during routine daily activities.
These injuries are not uncommon in winter months in R.I. After a significant snowfall, R.I. EDs [emergency departments] are virtually guaranteed to see injuries from all of the above mechanisms.
PBN: What considerations can those who are concerned about these dangers make to avoid common injuries?
GIRARD:
State and local agencies should ensure adequate shelter to meet the needs of the homeless population.
- Take extra care while walking in the snow and ice. Take smaller steps. Go slow. Treat surfaces with ice melt. Shovel high-traffic areas.
- Do not drive in inclement conditions unless it is absolutely necessary. If you must drive, go slow. Leave early and give yourself plenty of time. Dress for the weather, even if you don’t plan on being outside.
- Children out playing in the snow should be dressed appropriately and checked frequently. Do not walk on ice. Assume all iced-over ponds/lakes are not safe. R.I. State Parks has information online about ice safety tips.
- Don’t shovel heavy snow if you are not fit to do it. Call for help. If you develop chest pain, shortness of breath, dizziness while shoveling, stop immediately and go to [the] nearest [emergency department]. Call 911.
We all can look out for elderly family/friends/neighbors and offer to shovel for them.
PBN: Around what time of year should people begin making these considerations and why?
GIRARD:
In R.I. we should be prepared for cold anytime between November and March.
PBN: What should one do if a loved one slips or falls?
GIRARD:
If someone falls, be careful not to slip yourself when going to their aid. Take it slow and be safe, even though you are concerned about helping quickly. Call for additional help from other family members/friends. Call 911.
Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.