Five Questions With: Dr. Heather A. Smith

In June, Dr. Heather A. Smith was elected to the board of trustees of the American Medical Association. An obstetrician-gynecologist at Women & Infants Hospital in Providence, Smith has been a member of the AMA House of Delegates since 2002 and previously served as the chair of the AMA Council on Legislation, where she advocated for policy solutions to healthcare challenges on a federal and state level.
PBN: What does it mean for you to have been elected to the board of trustees of the American Medical Association?
SMITH
: It is indeed an incredible and humbling honor to have earned the trust of my colleagues from across the country. As a practicing OB-GYN, my perspective is important because the decisions made at the national level should be informed by the realities that physicians experience every day.
I had the opportunity to meet with physicians from every specialty, practice setting, career stage and state throughout my campaign. While our individual experiences differ, the themes were remarkably consistent. Physicians want to spend more time caring for patients and less time navigating administrative hurdles. They want a healthcare system that is financially sustainable, one that supports innovation while preserving the patient-physician relationship, and one that ensures patients can access the care they need.
I've now spent more than two decades working at the intersection of patient care, quality improvement, health policy and physician leadership. Serving on the AMA board of trustees provides an opportunity to bring those experiences together to help advance practical solutions that improve the healthcare system for both physicians and patients. Because ultimately, this role is about serving our fellow physicians – and the patients and communities who depend on us.
PBN: In the announcement of your appointment to the board, you said this is a critical moment for medicine. Why do you believe we're at such a pivotal point, and how have those challenges affected your own practice?
SMITH
: Medicine is facing unprecedented pressures from multiple directions at once. Physicians are caring for increasingly complex patients while confronting rising administrative burdens, declining reimbursement, workforce shortages, rapid advances in technology such as AI [artificial intelligence], and continued consolidation across healthcare. At the same time, patients are finding it harder to access timely care, particularly in rural communities and in specialties experiencing workforce shortages. Those administrative barriers can delay treatment, frustrate patients and contribute to physician burnout.
Here in Rhode Island, we've also witnessed the fragility of our healthcare infrastructure. The discussions surrounding the future of labor and delivery services at Newport Hospital highlight how vulnerable access to essential care can become when financial pressures threaten community hospitals. For pregnant patients, losing local obstetric services isn't simply an inconvenience – it can become a matter of safety.
Despite these challenges, I remain optimistic. Medicine has extraordinary people who are deeply committed to improving care. If we can reduce unnecessary administrative burden, stabilize physician payment, strengthen the workforce and ensure that patients continue to have access to physician-led care, we can build a stronger and more sustainable healthcare system.
PBN: What are the issues that you feel most strongly advocating for on the board?
SMITH
: The issues I feel most strongly about are all connected by one overarching goal: ensuring that physicians can continue to provide high-quality, patient-centered care in a sustainable healthcare system.
First, we must protect the patient-physician relationship. Medical decisions should be made by patients and their physicians, grounded in the best available evidence and tailored to each individual's needs. As medicine evolves through advances such as AI and changing health policy, we must ensure these tools and policies strengthen – not replace – the expertise and judgment of physicians.
Second, we need to reduce unnecessary administrative burden. Prior authorization, excessive documentation and inefficient regulatory requirements consume time that should be spent caring for patients. We need systems that support physicians instead of creating obstacles. Simplifying these processes would improve both patient access to timely care and the physician experience.
Third, payment reform is essential. Medicare physician reimbursement has steadily declined in real dollars for many years despite rising practice costs, making it increasingly difficult for physicians and health systems to sustain the services our communities rely on. At the same time, Medicaid funding cuts and increasing restrictions on eligibility and coverage threaten access to care for millions of Americans, particularly pregnant people, children, older adults, people with disabilities and rural communities. Payment policies should strengthen – not weaken – the healthcare safety net.
The AMA is committed to ensuring stable, adequate reimbursement across both Medicare and Medicaid to help preserve access to care. In my new role, I will help advance the AMA’s efforts to support an adequate physician workforce, especially among independent practices, and maintain the long-term sustainability of our healthcare system, particularly in underserved communities and high-need specialties.
Finally, physicians must have a strong voice in shaping health policy. Those who care for patients every day bring a perspective that cannot be replicated elsewhere. Whether advocating at the local, state or national level, physicians have a responsibility to help develop practical, evidence-based solutions that improve care for patients and strengthen our profession.
PBN: As director of quality at Women & Infants Hospital, you prioritize improving health outcomes and reducing disparities. What progress are you most proud of, and where do you still see room for improvement?
SMITH
: One of the most rewarding aspects of quality improvement is seeing measurable changes translate into better outcomes for patients. Over the past several years, our teams have implemented initiatives that reduced postpartum readmissions, expanded remote blood pressure monitoring for patients with hypertensive disorders of pregnancy, and significantly reduced racial disparities in severe maternal morbidity. Those improvements were made possible because physicians, nurses, midwives, pharmacists, administrators and patients all worked together toward common goals.
I'm also proud of efforts to improve patient safety through standardized processes, multiple educational opportunities for trainees and medical students, and expanded access to evidence-based obstetric care. Quality improvement isn't about one large intervention – it's about continuously identifying opportunities to make care safer, more equitable and more patient-centered.
That said, there is still much work to do. Maternal mortality and severe maternal morbidity remain unacceptably high in the United States, particularly among Black women and other historically underserved populations. We also need to continue improving postpartum care, behavioral health integration, care coordination and access to maternity services, especially in communities where labor and delivery units are at risk of closing. Quality improvement is never finished. Every improvement creates an opportunity to ask, "How can we do even better?"
PBN: In what ways have you and your patients felt the impacts of federal cuts to Medicaid funding?
SMITH
: Medicaid plays an essential role in maternal and women's health. It covers nearly half of all births nationally, including here in Rhode Island, and provides critical access to prenatal care, delivery services, postpartum care, preventive services, and care for children. When Medicaid funding is reduced, the effects extend well beyond individual patients – they ripple throughout the entire healthcare system.
For patients, reductions in funding can translate into fewer participating physicians, longer wait times, delayed access to specialty care and greater financial barriers to receiving necessary services. These challenges are often felt most acutely by patients who already face significant health and social disparities.
For physicians and hospitals, inadequate Medicaid reimbursement creates financial strain that can threaten the sustainability of essential services. Across the country, we've seen community hospitals struggle to maintain obstetric units, emergency departments and other services that are vital to local communities. As we already mentioned, Rhode Island has not been immune to these pressures.
As both a practicing physician and a quality leader, I worry not only about the immediate impact on individual patients but also about the long-term consequences for access to care. A strong Medicaid program is an investment in healthier mothers, healthier babies and healthier communities. Protecting access to care – particularly for our most vulnerable patients – must remain a national priority.
Mica Kanner-Mascolo is a PBN staff writer. She can be reached at kannermascolo@pbn.com.