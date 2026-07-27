Five Questions With: Dr. Heather A. Smith

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DR. HEATHER A. SMITH, an obstetrician-gynecologist at Women & Infants Hospital, is one of 21 members of the American Medical Association’s board of trustees. / COURTESY AMA FOUNDATION

In June, Dr. Heather A. Smith was elected to the board of trustees of the American Medical Association. An obstetrician-gynecologist at Women & Infants Hospital in Providence, Smith has been a member of the AMA House of Delegates since 2002 and previously served as the chair of the AMA Council on Legislation, where she advocated for policy solutions to healthcare challenges on a federal and state

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