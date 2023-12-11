Five Questions With: Dr. Ian Madom

By
-
DR. IAN MADOM is CEO and co-founder of My MOC Inc., doing business as Mocingbird, which was recently selected to develop an Enhanced Physician Portal for the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact Commission. / COURTESY MY MOC INC.
The Interstate Medical Licensure Compact Commission recently selected the Rhode Island-based continuing medical education management platform designer My MOC Inc., doing business as Mocingbird, to develop, implement and maintain an Enhanced Physician Portal. The portal is meant to make it easier for physicians who want to practice in multiple states to obtain the necessary licenses…


You must be a paid subscriber to read this content.

To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.


Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR