Five Questions With: Dr. Ian Madom

The Interstate Medical Licensure Compact Commission recently selected the Rhode Island-based continuing medical education management platform designer My MOC Inc., doing business as Mocingbird, to develop, implement and maintain an Enhanced Physician Portal. The portal is meant to make it easier for physicians who want to practice in multiple states to obtain the necessary licenses…