Five Questions With: Dr. John Jardine

Along with warmer temperatures and sun, the summer months also bring an increased risk for heat-related illnesses and too much sun exposure. Dr. John Jardine, who works in emergency medicine at Kent County Memorial Hospital, spoke recently with Providence Business News about staying safe in warm and sunny weather.
PBN: How can people stay safe and healthy in the sun?
JARDINE:
Sun damage to the body is caused by invisible ultraviolet radiation. To stay safe and healthy, one must protect oneself from the harmful UV rays.
There are several ways to do this:
PBN: What are common health issues related to sun exposure?
JARDINE:
- Sunscreen. Apply broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher 15-20 minutes before exposure to the sun. Remember to reapply, especially if sweating or swimming.
- Cover your skin with light, loose-fitting clothing. Wear a hat and sunglasses. Some newer clothing now has SPF fabrics to further protect the wearer.
- Limit time in the sun or seek shade when the sun is hottest.
- Stay well-hydrated. Sweating is our physiological mechanism to stay cool in the heat.
Sun exposure may lead to sunburn, skin aging (lesions), eye damage and skin cancer. The National Cancer Institute warns that skin cancer is on the rise in the U.S.
PBN: Who is most at risk for these issues?
JARDINE:
Everyone exposed to the sun is at risk for these health issues. Those with fair complexions or pale skin should be especially careful. If there is a history of skin cancer in the person or even a family member, the risk is increased. Those at extremes of age – the young and old – should pay attention to sun exposures.
PBN: What are the signs and symptoms to look out for?
JARDINE:
Red and painful skin is the first sign of a sunburn. Blisters and peeling skin are seen with more-severe burns. Any change in pigmentation or size of a mole or lesion, or areas of skin that itch, bleed, or feel tender to the touch, are suspicious for skin cancer.
PBN: If it’s cloudy, could people still risk getting too much sun exposure?
JARDINE:
Even on an overcast day, the sun’s UV rays can penetrate through the clouds. The U.S. National Weather Service’s calculation of the UV index assumes that clear skies allow virtually 100% of UV transmission, scattered clouds 89%, broken clouds 73%, and overcast skies 31%. Without the warning sensation of warmth, people are at increased risk of overexposure to UV radiation on a cloudy day. Always wear sunscreen, even on a cloudy day.
Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com
