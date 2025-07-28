Five Questions With: Dr. John Jardine

As the temperatures rise, there is a greater risk for heat-related illnesses. Dr. John Jardine, who works in emergency medicine at Kent County Memorial Hospital and identified as a heat stroke expert, spoke with Providence Business News about heat-related health risks.
PBN: What are the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke?
JARDINE:
Signs/symptoms of heat exhaustion are pretty nonspecific. They include dizziness, weakness, malaise, light-headedness, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, headache and myalgias.
Signs/symptoms of heat stroke are an elevated body temperature and central nervous system dysfunction. CNS dysfunction can be unsteadiness/ataxia, cognitive dysfunction, seizures, and disturbance of consciousness from lethargy to coma.
Heat exhaustion is defined as the inability to continue exercise in the heat. It is an inadequate cardiovascular compensation secondary to a fluid depletion problem, i.e., dehydration. The good thing about this is you remove the patient from the heat and give fluids, and symptoms likely resolve.
Heat stroke is a life-threatening condition. There are two types: classic versus exertional. An example of classic is an elderly person in a dwelling with no air conditioning or a child left in the car in the summer.
Exertional is in people active in the heat. Sweating may not always be present with classic heat stroke, but [it] is always present with exertional heat stroke. It is, unfortunately, common for a novice practitioner to miss the diagnosis of exertional heat stroke because there is sweating.
PBN: What should someone do if they believe they have heat exhaustion or heat stroke?
JARDINE:
The treatment for heat exhaustion is to get out of the heat, preferably in an air-conditioned area, and drink lots of fluids. As I mentioned above, it is typically the result of a fluid depletion problem.
The treatment for heat stroke is rapidly cooling the body. This is most effectively accomplished using cold- or ice-water whole-body immersion. In athletics, we use tubs of ice water. In the ED, zippered waterproof bags filled with iced water. As heat stroke is life-threatening, people should seek emergency care or, if you witness it in someone else, call 911.
PBN: What populations are most affected by heat waves?
JARDINE:
Heat waves, or extreme heat, most affect people at the extremes of age; very young, very old. Young people may not have the mechanisms to compensate for the heat. Older folks may have comorbidities (hypertension, diabetes), which put them at increased risk.
PBN: How does extreme heat affect people’s mood and cognition?
JARDINE:
There is some science here. The cerebellum is the part of the brain most sensitive to heat. The cerebellum not only controls sensorimotor functions but also is implicated in the modulation of cognitive and affective processes. The posterior lobe of the cerebellum has direct connections to the limbic system, commonly referred to as the emotional nervous system. One of the warning signs of heat stroke is cognitive changes, with changes in speech and confusion being reported by family or friends. This may be a sign to seek emergency care.
PBN: How can pregnant women stay safe during heat waves?
JARDINE:
Avoid prolonged exposure to extreme heat. If you have to go out, plan activities in the morning or evening hours when it may not be as hot. Drink lots of fluids to stay well-hydrated. Pregnant women are already in a relative fluid-depleted state with the circulatory changes associated with pregnancy.
Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com
.