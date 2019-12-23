Five Questions With: Dr. Martha Mainiero

Dr. Martha Mainiero serves as medical director of the Anne C. Pappas Center for Breast Imaging at Rhode Island Hospital and vice chair of education for the Department of Diagnostic Imaging at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University.

She was elected to Lifespan Corp.’s board of directors in October, bringing nearly 25 years of experience on the health system’s medical staff to her new role.

PBN: Have you found that sitting on Lifespan’s board of directors differs from your previous leadership roles in health care?

MAINIERO: In other leadership roles, I have always worked with other health care professionals. There is a diversity of careers represented on the Lifespan board of directors, with most from the nonmedical community, and this diversity is a powerful asset in overseeing such a large and complex organization.

PBN: Are there any issues that you are looking forward to addressing as a member of the board?

MAINIERO: As a physician, I see my role as helping to represent the perspective of those on the front lines of patient care. There are many issues in health care today, and there needs to be close collaboration between administration and physician leadership to assure that the needs of both are met in a way that is best for our patients.

PBN: Have your patients suggested any new ideas that you have been able to present to the board?

MAINIERO: Family members, friends, patients and colleagues are sources of many questions and ideas. Although I’ve only been on the board for a very short time, I have found that this leadership position helps me know best where to channel these thoughts.

PBN: Do you have any professional goals for the new year?

MAINIERO: I’ve been fortunate to have already attained many of my professional goals that relate to my academic career in research, education and national service, which help advance the reputation of our programs here in Rhode Island. This year, I am focusing on honing my leadership skills in clinical operations and management to make sure that we continue to improve our patient care services.

PBN: How have you seen Lifespan change and grow during your 24 years with the system?

MAINIERO: When I first arrived 24 years ago, the merger between Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital to create Lifespan had just happened the year before. Over the years, the two have truly become one academic medical center, sharing physicians and training programs and using those shared resources, including shared administration, to build centers of excellence that attract the best doctors to come to Rhode Island. With the addition of Newport and Bradley hospitals and Gateway Health Care, the shared expertise has grown even further into the community.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN staff writer.