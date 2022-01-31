Five Questions With: Dr. Marty Nager

Dr. Marty Nager is president of the Rhode Island chapter of the Dental Lifeline Network, a national nonprofit that offers free dental care to people in need.

Rhode Island’s chapter, established in 1989, has now provided more than $7.5 million in dental services across the state. Nager discusses the milestone, which represents dental care for more than 3,200 Rhode Islanders.

PBN: Has the demand for services from the Rhode Island chapter of DLN increased since its creation in 1989, and what sort of trajectory do you expect over the next five to 10 years?

NAGER: Through our network of more than 460 volunteer dentists and 25 dental labs across Rhode Island, we are proud to have provided services for more than 3,200 individual patients – many of whom have used our services multiple times – since our launch in 1989. Our program is available for people in need, including individuals with disabilities; the elderly or medically fragile; or individuals who have no other way to pay for the oral health care they need.

The demand has been generally steady since our launch. As for the trajectory, we still certainly see a continuing need for our program in Rhode Island, and thanks to our organization’s supportive corporate and strategic partners, donors and volunteer dentists, we are confident we will continue to be able to provide care to those who need it most.

PBN: What effect has the COVID-19 pandemic had on DLN in Rhode Island?

NAGER: The pandemic has had a significant impact on just about everybody – and our organization is no exception. Over the course of the pandemic, we experienced a decline in participation of volunteer dentists. This was mostly driven by the fact that their offices were forced to either close entirely or operate short-staffed during the early stages of the crisis. At the same time, we also saw a decrease in patient referrals, which typically come from state agencies.

As dentists’ offices reopened, though, we saw a return to some normalcy. We’re not quite out of the woods yet when it comes to COVID-19, but we are moving in the right direction.

PBN: How does the Dental Lifeline Network reach people in the Ocean State who are in need of dental services?

NAGER: The majority of our patients are referred to us through other social workers in agencies across the state, including dental safety net providers and the Veterans Administration. Patients also find us simply through word of mouth, or by searching for support via Google or social media.

The fact that we have been operating in Rhode Island for more than 30 years has helped us form several great partnerships with agencies and other nonprofit organizations that share our mission. Our goal is to be as accessible as possible so that people who need our help can find us and receive the care they need.

PBN: How often are dentists who volunteer for DLN called upon to provide services?

NAGER: We ask our participating dentists across the state to commit to seeing at least one patient every year. Keep in mind: these aren’t typically routine cleanings, extractions and dentures. Most patients who utilize our services require comprehensive, extensive treatment that may take multiple visits and involve dental specialists and laboratories.

We’re incredibly thankful that most of these dentists go above and beyond every year. Local dentists who are interested in volunteering with DLN can visit www.WillYouSeeOne.org to be matched with a pre-screened patient.

PBN: Delta Dental of Rhode Island has donated more than $250,000 to DLN. Has that been enough to keep it up and running, or are there other donors as well?

NAGER: Delta Dental of Rhode Island has been an incredibly generous supporter of the Dental Lifeline Network program since our inception in 1989. Although the treatment provided through the program is 100% free to patients, there are administrative costs associated with running and growing the program.

Delta Dental of Rhode Island has donated more than $250,000 to our program over the years, and – without them – we wouldn’t have been able to make it this far or make the impact we’ve been able to make for more than 3,200 Rhode Islanders.

The program also receives support from Amica Cos. Foundation, the Oral Health Foundation at the Pierre Fauchard Academy, the June Rockwell Levy Foundation and the member dentists of the Rhode Island Dental Association.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.