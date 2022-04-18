Five Questions With: Dr. Ramin Ronald Tabaddor

In February, Dr. Ramin Ronald Tabaddor, an orthopedic surgeon, was named Kent County Memorial Hospital’s chief of orthopedics.

Taboddor has several other titles as well, including director of the Hip Preservation Institute at University Orthopedics and head orthopedic team physician for the University of Rhode Island’s sports teams. He discusses his new position and his hope to expand Kent’s orthopedics department.

PBN: You’ve been an orthopedic surgeon at Kent Hospital since 2015. What sorts of ideas for change or improvement within its orthopedics department have you had during that time?

TABADDOR: The Kent orthopedics department is made up of a multitude of talented orthopedic surgeons from various groups who all have something valuable to offer to our patient population. Every one of us has the talent and capabilities of being chief, which is why I am so privileged and humbled to have been appointed to this role.

The improvement that I envision is not in the quality of orthopedic care, as it already exists here, which I have witnessed and been part of it for the last seven years. It is more about expanding our existing service lines and showcasing exactly what we are capable of. Whether a patient comes to us for treatment regarding foot and ankle, hand and upper extremity services, total joint replacements, sports medicine, complex spine, or orthopedic trauma, our team is equipped to offer patients the expert care they deserve and have come to expect from Kent Hospital. Our team’s collaborative efforts and skill sets make us the go-to orthopedics department in Rhode Island.

PBN: Roughly how many orthopedic surgeries are performed at Kent each year, and are there any plans to try to increase that number?

TABADDOR: Kent Hospital performs approximately 4,000 orthopedic procedures each year, which includes both outpatient and inpatient procedures. We are always looking for ways help better serve the community and the needs of our patients. Our department, due to its expertise and commitment to excellence, continues to attract high-quality orthopedic surgeons.

PBN: Do you specialize in a certain type of orthopedic surgery, and will you continue to perform surgery at Kent as its chief of orthopedics?

TABADDOR: I am fellowship-trained in sports medicine, treating knee and shoulder injuries, with a special interest in hip and pelvic disorders. This includes treatment of hip impingement and labral tears, gluteus medius tears – which is a common tear of a buttocks muscle – and various other hip and pelvic injuries. It has been an honor and a privilege to serve our patient population at Kent Hospital.

PBN: Aside from your work at Kent, you are also the director of the Hip Preservation Institute for University Orthopedics and the head orthopedic team physician for the University of Rhode Island’s athletic programs. From your perspective as a doctor who fills multiple roles, is there a sort of collaboration within the sphere of Rhode Island’s orthopedic specialists?

TABADDOR: Kent is highly unique in how various orthopedic groups collaborate together to share common goals. Whether it is the Care New England Orthopedic Group, University Orthopedics or Orthopedics Rhode Island, we all have so much to gain and learn from one another, which only improves patient care and outcomes. I could not perform all my roles successfully without the assistance of others, which includes orthopedists from other groups. You cannot evolve without collaboration.

PBN: Are surgeries at Kent’s orthopedics department back to normal now that Rhode Island’s recent spike in COVID-19 cases has dropped?

TABADDOR: We continue to work toward our pre-COVID numbers, however, we, like other hospitals in the state, continue to struggle with staffing, with current nursing shortages. We are back to about 80%-85% of pre-COVID volume.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.