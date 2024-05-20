Five Questions With: Dr. Taft Parsons III

A recent study by CVS Health Corp. showed most adults have concerns about their mental health and rates continue to rise.
Dr. Taft Parsons III, vice president and chief psychiatric officer for CVS Health, spoke with Providence Business News about rising mental health concerns and the resources available.
PBN: What are some factors that are causing people to be concerned about their mental health?
PARSONS:
Adults today are grappling with a mix of challenges that directly impact their mental well-being. In fact, mental health concerns are higher than during the COVID-19 pandemic; driving factors include current events, social media and uncertainly about the future.
Specific to social media, in a recent CVS Health/Morning Consult survey, data showed that Americans are concerned about social media’s implications on their mental health. The survey found that nearly 4 in 10 adults (37%) believe social media has hurt society at-large and about half of parents feel that social media is impacting their children’s perceptions of the world and their children’s development.
Additionally, 70% of parents are concerned about their children’s mental health, which is higher than their concerns about their children’s physical health (66%). Navigating these complexities requires us all to prioritize mental health more than ever before.
PBN: Are concerns about mental health expected to keep rising? Why or why not?
PARSONS:
Data from this year’s survey showed that two-thirds (65%) of adults have experienced concerns about their own mental health or the mental health of their friends and family, which is up 6 percentage points from 2022 and 15 percentage points from 2020.
The COVID-19 pandemic was a key issue that negatively impacted our mental health, but it also shifted how we talk about mental health. Since then, we’ve seen that more people are open to acknowledging their mental health and their need for support.
A lot of these driving factors aren’t going away, so we need to continue to make mental health care a priority, improve access and navigation to quality services, and ensure we have resources to meet the unique needs of all individuals.
PBN: What role does social media and technology play in this?
PARSONS:
Social media and technology are double-edged swords when it comes to mental health. Social media use has helped increase education of mental health issues, but it can be overwhelming or provide a false sense of reality. As a result, people are turning off notifications and spending less time online.
As we continue to navigate the ever-evolving role that social media and technology play on our mental health, it’s imperative that we are mindful of how we engage with social media to protect our mental health and the mental health of those around us.
PBN: How should people use social media and technology to avoid negative effects on their mental health?
PARSONS:
It's important to use social media and technology thoughtfully to safeguard our mental health. Social media can be used in positive ways such as to access or learn about digital mental health resources, mental well-being apps or online support groups. Make sure to vet sources when it comes to health issues. Health care organizations are more reliable than influencers for trusted and verified information.
However, social media should be used in moderation. It may be beneficial to limit the amount of time spent on social media, turn off notifications so they are not a distraction or use app time limits. Parents should try and model social media habits for their children.
PBN: What resources are available for those concerned about their mental health?
PARSONS:
A variety of resources are available for those experiencing mental health concerns. If someone is in crisis or is with someone in crisis, they should dial or text 988, which provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress.
Individuals can also be screened for depression either virtually or in-person at a MinuteClinic. Websites such as Be Seen Be Heard
also have screening tools and other depression resources.
Workplaces also tend to provide their teams a variety of services and resources. Programs such as Resources for Living provide solutions for stress, anxiety, depression and more. So, checking with your employer for services is also a great place to start.
Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com
