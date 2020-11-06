Five Questions With: Dwayne Keys

By
-
Dwayne Keys / PBN PHOTO/RUPERT WHITELEY
Dwayne Keys / PBN PHOTO/RUPERT WHITELEY
Dwayne Keys | President, South Providence Neighborhood Association 1. South Providence residents have organized to oppose several projects recently that they thought damaged the neighborhood. Is the community better organized now? Our community in the south side of Providence has always been better organized. Through the support of the South Providence Neighborhood Association, our community…

Subscriber Only

Subscribe with Providence Business News to keep reading.

Get unlimited access now for $1 for 4 weeks

Subscribe now for $1
Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display