Five Questions With: Dwayne Keys

Dwayne Keys | President, South Providence Neighborhood Association 1. South Providence residents have organized to oppose several projects recently that they thought damaged the neighborhood. Is the community better organized now? Our community in the south side of Providence has always been better organized. Through the support of the South Providence Neighborhood Association, our community…