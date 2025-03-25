Five Questions With: Eddy E. Grijalva

By
-
EDDY E. GRIJALVA is officer and branch manager of The Washington Trust Co.’s Olneyville location in Providence. / COURTESY THE WASHINGTON TRUST CO.

Eddy E. Grijalva was appointed officer and branch manager at The Washington Trust Co. Olneyville location in Providence in September 2024. He previously worked in several other regional banking institutions prior to joining Washington Trust last year. Washington Trust is the third-largest bank in the Ocean State. PBN: How long have you been in financial services and how

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Rhode Island business boosts efficiency and sustainability with Rhode Island Energy

Hexagon, a global technology and software company, develops products that combine sensor, software and autonomous…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR