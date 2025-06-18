Five Questions With: Henry ‘Hank’ Johnson

Henry “Hank” Johnson is an associate professor and the chairperson of New England Institute of Technology’s Business Management Department. He was also recently named incoming president of the Society for Advancement of Management, which will hold its 81st annual International Business Conference at New England Tech next March. Johnson spoke with Providence Business News about the SAM organization and the upcoming conference.
PBN: What is the Society for Advancement of Management and how does it support individuals who are in management roles in various industries, including here in Rhode Island?
JOHNSON:
The Society for Advancement of Management, established in 1912, is the oldest professional management society in the world. It is dedicated to promoting the study and practice of management through a blend of academic research and real-world application.
SAM supports individuals in management roles by offering leadership development, networking opportunities, and access to cutting-edge management theories and practices. Members benefit from conferences, publications and competitions that enhance their professional growth.
In Rhode Island, the SAM professional chapter is among the most active in the country, engaging students and professionals across various industries. The chapter hosts events and workshops that foster collaboration between academia and industry, providing members with practical experiences and connections that are invaluable in today's dynamic business environment. This active engagement not only enriches the local management community but also contributes to the broader mission of SAM in advancing management excellence.
PBN: Kindly explain your journey through SAM all the way to being named the incoming president. What will your role as SAM president entail?
JOHNSON:
I started with SAM as a student in 1999, competing in the national case competition. That experience had a lasting impact on my professional growth. It sparked a deep connection to SAM’s mission. Over the years, I’ve served as a faculty adviser, board member and board chair of the Rhode Island professional chapter.
The one moment that stands out to me was in 2020, our national conference was scheduled the very week COVID-19 shut everything down. Thanks to New England Tech’s cutting-edge technology and support, I worked with our college and our conference team to flip the entire event online in three days. It was so thrilling to be able to keep the conference experience alive for hundreds of students and professionals.
Today, as president, it’s a full-circle moment. I am focused on expanding partnerships, increasing member engagement and creating more high-impact opportunities for students and professionals, just like the ones that launched my own journey. I’m proud to help lead SAM forward while highlighting the innovation coming out of Rhode Island and NEIT.
PBN: What does having the International Business Conference coming to New England Tech mean for both SAM and the technical college?
Hosting the International Business Conference at New England Tech is a significant milestone for both SAM and the university. For SAM, it reflects a deep commitment to expanding its geographic and academic reach, bringing together students, faculty and industry leaders from across the country and beyond. It also allows SAM to connect with a vibrant and growing management community here in New England.
For NEIT, this is a tremendous opportunity to showcase our innovative, hands-on approach to education, highlighting how we prepare students for leadership roles in today’s competitive workforce. The event will spotlight our strengths in business, technology and entrepreneurship, while offering our students direct access to thought leaders and career-building experiences.
More broadly, the conference helps position Rhode Island as a dynamic hub for forward-thinking business education and professional development. We’re excited to serve as the host and contribute to a memorable and impactful event.
PBN: You said the 2026 conference is shaping up to be something special. What will be part of that conference when it comes to New England Tech? New exhibits? New elements?
JOHNSON:
One of the most exciting additions to the 2026 SAM International Business Conference is the launch of our first-ever international high school business case competition. Thanks to New England Tech’s generosity, any Rhode Island high school student can participate for free. Our goal is to inspire future business leaders early on. This will also mark the first time in SAM’s history that the international conference is being held in New England, making it a milestone event.
Business professionals and students alike can look forward to an expansive poster session featuring new research, interactive presentations and workshops focused on emerging management trends, and a live recording of our SAM Cents podcast. We’ll also be welcoming some high-profile keynote speakers, with announcements coming in the next few weeks. It will be a can’t-miss opportunity for professionals to engage with fresh ideas, rising talent and thought leadership, all in the heart of Rhode Island’s innovative academic community.
PBN: How will New England Tech’s business management curricula and students benefit from SAM having its conference in Rhode Island next year?
JOHNSON:
Hosting the SAM International Business Conference at New England Tech creates a one-of-a-kind learning opportunity for our business management students. They’ll gain direct access to international leaders in business, attend workshops on emerging trends like innovation strategy and sustainable leadership, and network with professionals from a wide range of industries.
Faculty will also benefit by integrating the latest research and case studies presented at the conference directly into our curricula, enhancing classroom learning with real-time, real-world insight. Students will have the chance to present their own work, participate in competitions, and even volunteer behind the scenes for hands-on event management experience.
Having this level of access on our own campus breaks down barriers between education and industry. It won’t be just a conference; it will be a launchpad for career growth, leadership development and deeper engagement with the national management community, all right here in Rhode Island.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.