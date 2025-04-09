Five Questions With: James R. Hoyt

James R. Hoyt is the longtime CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Pawtucket. The youth support nonprofit recently announced that Hoyt will retire at the end of 2025 after 50 years of service with the club. Hoyt spoke with Providence Business News about his time leading the Boys & Girls Clubs of Pawtucket and his plans for post-retirement.
PBN: What was special about the Boys & Girls Clubs of Pawtucket that you devoted 50 years of service to the organization?
HOYT:
From the beginning of my career, it’s been all about the stories. As a young professional, I loved the stories I heard talking with youth members and their families. The stories I heard from alumni, of all ages, telling stories about their mentors, friends they made, fun they had on the games room floor, in the gym, on the baseball diamond, in the Leadership Club.
What kept me engaged were the stories that would unfold in front of my eyes – kids taking advantage of opportunities at the club; watching them interact with their peers; learning, growing, being successful, all in the club setting. Watching them learn, succeed and seeing them come back to the club day after day.
For more than one alumni [member], the stories were about how the club saved their lives, gave them that safe place to be, in a welcoming environment every day. They told me, “Without the club, I don’t know where I’d be. I had friends that either passed or ended up incarcerated.” These stories were the hook that kept me here, to make a difference.
PBN: In what ways has the organization grown under your leadership, particularly within the last 10-15 years?
HOYT:
We have doubled our assets to just more than $24 million, increased our annual budget from approximately $2.5 million to today, just more than $5 million, and we have almost doubled our membership, serving 4,400 youth members in outside-of-school-time programs and summer camping programs.
From 2010 through 2013, we executed a capital campaign raising just more than $8 million, funding a 2014 total renovation of the 40,000-square-foot Alfred Elson, Jr. Clubhouse and adding a new 20,000-square-foot teen center. The crowning achievement was completing this 60,000-square-foot renovation and construction project debt free. During the school year, we are currently serving an average daily attendance of more than 400 boys and girls between the ages of 5 and 18.
Within the last five years, we have made strategic investments in Camp George R. Ramsbottom, our 170-acre summer day camp. With the support of the Champlin Foundation, the Fidelity Foundation, and with board-directed investments from our own organizational assets, we have invested $1.8 million expanding our health services, increasing safety, building out technology, and upgrading the customer service. We are now serving more than 1,600 individual campers during eight weeks in the summertime, averaging approximately 750 campers per day, ages 6-13.
PBN: What is your greatest achievement as the Boys & Girls Clubs of Pawtucket’s top executive?
HOYT:
Building a strong organizational culture with strong governance infrastructure and pipeline. I am very passionate about our mission and the high-quality work we do for our [youths] and their families.
Time and again, I’ve been told that my passion for our mission and this youth development work is contagious, setting the bar high, attracting high-performing board and committee members, program volunteers and staff, who all want to make a difference. The result is an engaged, hardworking team.
Every decision I make – whether it’s in the board room or in program planning – we always ask the same question, “How will this affect our kids and their families?” I am most proud that by using this one question, we can align all levels of the organization around the goal of delivering life-changing and, in some cases, lifesaving programs and services for all kids.
PBN: There are concerns from the nonprofit community about possible cuts to federal funding for organizations. Is the Boys & Girls Clubs of Pawtucket concerned about facing those challenges? If so, what challenges could it face and how do you hope the organization can overcome those challenges?
HOYT:
Of course, like many not-for-profits, we are concerned about the challenges that could occur if you become too focused on any one stream of funding. We have worked, and continue to work, hard on diversifying our funding streams. We have been strategic in developing a diverse menu of funding sources and not becoming overly reliant on any one source. This gives us the opportunity to be nimble and pivot, like we had to in 2020.
Our financial health is a perfect example of how a strong culture and governance structure can be so beneficial to an organization. We have been able to attract and retain talented volunteers who come together as a formidable team providing guidance and oversight. They focus on the here and now, enabling staff to provide high-quality programs, meeting the needs of our current membership. But they are equally engaged in planning and decision-making that will ensure our sustainability as an organization. We want to be here for the next 125 years.
PBN: What are your plans post-retirement? Do you plan to still support the Boys & Girls Clubs of Pawtucket in some way?
HOYT:
I’m looking forward to spending more time and enjoying life with my wife, Betsy Soar-Hoyt, and our daughters. I’ll continue to play music with a great group of friends in Chicago Total Access and the Ocean State Pops Orchestra, and take more time in the summer to mess around in small boats … somewhere in Narragansett. Of course, I’ll continue to support the Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket. It’s been my life’s work.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.