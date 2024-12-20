Five Questions With: Jennifer Eagles

My initial focus is to understand the clinic’s rich history and its significant impact on the community. I am placing great emphasis on collaborating with key community partners and stakeholders, and engaging with the individual donors, corporations and foundations whose support makes our work possible. I am also assessing the clinic’s operations, financial health and long-term sustainability. ... I’m excited to spread the news about our compassionate and committed providers who provide physical, dental and behavioral health care to our neighbors in need. By recruiting more health care providers to volunteer … we can provide more uninsured Rhode Islanders with a medical home.The organization is confronted with significant financial challenges that could hinder our ability to maintain, let alone expand, the essential services we provide. Looking ahead to 2025, securing adequate financial support from additional revenue streams and building our donor base will be the organization’s foremost priority.We are actively exploring new ways to diversify our funding sources, including broadening our donor base, pursuing additional grant opportunities and strengthening partnerships with businesses and organizations.The Rhode Island Free Clinic serves nearly 2,000 patients, and the demand for accessible health care for uninsured adults persists, highlighting the need to expand our services. We recently completed a comprehensive strategic plan that outlines a clear path for increasing our capacity. This plan focuses on enhancing operational efficiency, strengthening volunteer support and securing additional funding.The clinic is focusing on improving its internal processes, leveraging technology in daily operations and tracking patient population data to gain valuable insights for better health care. This approach will enable the clinic to better assess patient needs and deliver more efficient and effective care. The clinic is committed to expanding its volunteer network and strengthening partnerships with academic institutions to increase its capacity. By strategically addressing these key areas, the clinic will be well-equipped to expand … and provide high-quality, compassionate care to a larger number of underserved individuals.