Five Questions With: Jennifer Mello

Jennifer Mello is a managing partner at The Mello Group Inc., which is based in Seekonk, serving Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts. Mello, designated a pricing strategy adviser through the National Association of Realtors, has been working in the real estate industry since 2005. She co-founded The Mello Group with her husband in 2011 and specializes in residential real estate, new construction and development projects.

PBN: How would you describe the state of the Rhode Island real estate market in the midst of the summer of 2026, and what trends are you watching most closely?

MELLO: I would describe Rhode Island’s real estate market as competitive, but increasingly segmented by price, condition, location and financing. Although inventory remains limited by historical standards, we have more homes available than we have seen in recent years. We are watching inventory levels, absorption rates and price per square foot values closely to determine whether the market is strengthening or beginning to soften within specific communities and price ranges. We often experience a seasonal slowdown in July and August when many buyers and sellers are traveling, followed by an increase in activity in September. With inventory higher than it has been in recent years, it will be especially interesting to see how quickly those homes are absorbed this fall.

Condition is also having a greater impact on value. Homes that need cosmetic renovations must be priced competitively because the cost of materials and skilled tradespeople has increased substantially. The cost of entering the housing market is already so high that many buyers have limited funds remaining for updates after their down payment, closing costs and moving expenses.

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Certain price segments are more competitive than others. In many of the communities we serve, homes priced below approximately $600,000 attract first time buyers, downsizers and investors, creating strong competition for limited inventory. Buyers in the $700,000 to $1 million range tend to be more sensitive to interest rates because, even with equity from a current home, many still require a substantial mortgage. Above $1 million, we often see a higher percentage of cash buyers, making that segment somewhat less affected by interest rate changes.

Overall, homes that are presented well and priced correctly can still sell very quickly. While not every property will generate multiple offers, understanding the specific buyer pool and pricing each home appropriately based on its condition are critical parts of our listing strategy.

PBN: How did you get started in real estate, and what makes you want to continue in this profession?

MELLO: I was drawn to real estate because it combines so many things I enjoy: entrepreneurship, marketing, negotiation, problem solving and, most importantly, helping people make decisions that can change the direction of their lives. My husband and I founded The Mello Group in 2011, and this year we celebrated our 15 year anniversary as a business. Since then, our team has helped clients complete more than 2,000 real estate transactions representing over $1 billion in sales. What began as a real estate career has grown into a company, a team and a lasting commitment to the communities we serve throughout Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

While I am proud of the number of families we have served and the sales milestones we have reached, I am most proud that our growth has been built on trust. Our more than 420 five star Zillow reviews reflect the relationships we have developed and the level of service our team has worked hard to provide.

I continue in this profession because the work remains both rewarding and challenging. No two clients, properties or transactions are exactly alike. We may be helping a young family purchase its first home, advising someone who is selling a property after decades of ownership, or working with a landowner, builder or investor to determine the best use of a property. These are major financial and emotional decisions, and being trusted to guide someone through them is a responsibility I do not take lightly.

I also love building a business and mentoring other agents. Real estate has given me the opportunity to create something larger than myself while continuing to work directly with clients, stay connected to the market and help the people around me grow.

PBN: Artificial intelligence is becoming increasingly common across many industries. How, if at all, has AI changed the way you market properties, serve clients or conduct your day to day work, and where do you see its role in real estate heading?

MELLO: AI has made me faster and more efficient, but it has not made the work less personal. I use it as a support tool for brainstorming marketing concepts, developing video scripts, lead generation, organizing information, creating first drafts of property descriptions and client communications, researching topics, and turning one piece of content into several formats for different platforms.

It can help us move from an idea to a working draft much more quickly, but everything still needs to be reviewed by an experienced professional. AI does not know a property, a neighborhood or a client in the way a local Realtor does. It cannot replace judgment, negotiation, accountability or the ability to recognize the emotional factors influencing a transaction.

Looking ahead, I believe AI will become increasingly integrated into market analysis, lead follow up, transaction coordination, lead generation, property searches and personalized marketing. However, real estate is ultimately a relationship business. The professionals who benefit most from AI will be those who use it to improve responsiveness and service, not those who use it as a substitute for expertise or human connection.

PBN: What would be your advice to someone who is considering a career in real estate, especially in Rhode Island’s current market?

MELLO: My first piece of advice would be to understand that earning a real estate license and building a successful real estate career are two very different things. This is a business, and new agents should enter it with a financial plan, a strong work ethic and realistic expectations about how long it can take to build a consistent pipeline. Choose a brokerage where you will receive genuine training, mentorship and access to experienced people. Learn the contracts and regulations, but also study the towns you serve, financing, inspections, construction, septic systems, zoning and the many issues that can affect a Rhode Island property. In the current market, clients need an adviser who can explain value, develop a strategy, anticipate problems and communicate clearly.

New agents also need to become comfortable with modern marketing. Social media is now a critical part of how agents build relationships, educate their audience and create exposure for the properties they represent. Agents should understand how to serve and grow an audience across different platforms, and they cannot be afraid to use video. Ignoring social media means missing an important opportunity to reach buyers and provide greater exposure for sellers.

I would also tell new agents to focus on relationships. Follow up, answer your phone, keep your promises and protect your reputation. Technology and AI can make an agent more productive, but consistency, integrity, market knowledge, strong communication and exceptional service are what create a sustainable career.

PBN: Looking ahead, what opportunities and challenges do you see for Rhode Island’s real estate market and for your career over the next several years?

MELLO: Rhode Island’s greatest challenge continues to be the gap between the number and types of homes people need and what is actually available and affordable. High property values can benefit current homeowners, but rising prices, financing costs, insurance, taxes and construction expenses are making it increasingly difficult for first time buyers and working families to enter the market. Our opportunity is to become more creative and collaborative about housing. That can include thoughtful new construction, multifamily and condominium development, accessory dwelling units, redevelopment of underused properties, and housing designed for first time buyers, downsizers and multigenerational families. We also need approval processes and policies that encourage responsible development while respecting the character of Rhode Island’s communities.

For my own career, I see continued opportunities to grow The Mello Group, mentor the next generation of agents and continue serving a diverse range of buyers and sellers, including homeowners, investors, landowners, builders and developers. I also want to keep helping clients make smart, long term real estate decisions that support both their immediate needs and their future goals. Technology will continue to change how we operate, but my focus will remain the same: provide excellent service, stay ahead of the market and create opportunities for our clients, our agents and the communities we serve.

Marc Larocque is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockPBN.