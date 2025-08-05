Five Questions With: Jessica L. Couto

Jessica L. Couto has been promoted to vice president and branch manager of BankNewport’s Portsmouth branch at 2628 East Main Road, where she will be responsible for branch operations, customer experience and team development.
A longtime employee of the bank, Coutu joined BankNewport in 2015, most recently serving as vice president and manager of the Warwick branch. Previously, she served as manager of the Tiverton and Middletown branches.
Coutu is a resident of Portsmouth, where she is active in the community, serving on the board of the Portsmouth Business Association, as well as being a member of both MentorRI and One SouthCoast Chamber of Commerce.
PBN: What are your top priorities as you take on leadership of the Portsmouth branch?
COUTO:
Our top priority is our customers. I believe in creating a memorable experience for our customers every time they visit the Portsmouth branch. Supporting my team as they focus on getting to know our customers and then advising them through their financial journey is one of my most important roles as the leader of this branch. At the Portsmouth branch, we have a group of talented banking professionals who truly care about their customers, and I look forward to that continuing.
Giving back to the community where I work and live is a passion of mine. I want to increase my involvement in the Portsmouth community and get to know and help our local business owners achieve their goals.
PBN: How have your experiences managing other BankNewport branches shaped your leadership style?
COUTO:
I have learned many things while managing branches across our bank. One of the biggest takeaways for me has been to empower my team and make their development a priority. I love to inspire others and help them utilize their strengths to collaborate as a team and achieve results.
PBN: Portsmouth has a unique business and residential mix. How do you see the branch supporting both communities?
COUTO:
Here at BankNewport, we prioritize the financial needs of the Rhode Island community. We love to see the community accomplish their goals – whether it’s for business or residential – and we are happy to support the needs of both. Our local business owners are the heart of our community, and we want to support them in every part of their journey. The same goes for our residential community – if you have a need, we want to help.
PBN: You’re actively involved with groups like the Portsmouth Business Association and MentorRI. How does that community work influence your approach to banking?
COUTO:
The work I do in the community comes from my desire to help make a difference and build strong connections with those we serve. It also helps spotlight areas of need that many do not realize exist in our community. This influences my approach to banking because I don’t want any experience at our bank to feel like “just another bank.” Here at BankNewport, we have many fantastic nonprofit groups doing tremendous work and I am honored to be a part of this work.
PBN: What advice would you give to someone starting a career in community banking?
COUTO:
I would say the most rewarding part of my banking career has been with my local community bank, BankNewport. To truly be successful, start a career with a bank that will grow with you and the community in which they serve. One that values you as an employee, where you feel empowered and encourages your individual development.
BankNewport truly supports their colleagues, their customers and their communities, and that is something that I feel is important when choosing where to start a career.
Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.