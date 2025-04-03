Five Questions With: Joshua Cullion

Joshua Cullion is an associate real estate broker with Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, and he was the top-ranked individual Sotheby’s agent in Rhode Island for sales volume in both 2022 and 2023. Prior to joining Mott & Chace, Cullion was named the top sales agent for RE/MAX in Rhode Island each year from 2015 through 2021 and the top agent for all of New England in 2016 and 2018. With a background in interior architecture, design/build, and fine arts, Cullion provides real estate services to clients across Rhode Island’s premier luxury markets.Over the past year, Rhode Island’s real estate market has been defined by rising home prices, strong demand and persistently low inventory. Despite the challenges of higher mortgage rates, buyer activity remained robust through late 2024, particularly among out-of-state buyers drawn to Rhode Island’s coastal and luxury properties, which continue to offer exceptional value compared to other Northeastern markets. The luxury sector, in particular, has demonstrated remarkable resilience, with sustained demand for homes that exemplify quality craftsmanship and a refined lifestyle. While the multifamily market has also experienced steady growth, luxury real estate remains a significant driver, attracting discerning buyers seeking both exclusivity and long-term investment potential. Meanwhile, affordability challenges persist for first-time buyers, prompting them to explore alternative paths to homeownership that align with their lifestyle aspirations.One of the biggest challenges remains the lingering low inventory, which makes it difficult for buyers to find the right home, especially in competitive price ranges. Higher interest rates have also impacted affordability in certain market sectors, pushing buyers to explore alternative options that still satisfy lifestyle requirements. For sellers, pricing strategy is critical – while demand remains strong, overpricing can lead to extended days on market and missed opportunities to leverage competitive offers with limited terms and conditions. To help my clients navigate these challenges, I leverage my extensive professional network and strategic approach to identify opportunities that may not yet be widely available, while always operating within industry standards for fair and ethical representation. Managing expectations and guiding clients through shifting market dynamics is key to ensuring successful transactions and helping them achieve their goals, regardless of market conditions.If you’re considering selling, preparation and pricing are key. Homes that are well presented and appropriately priced continue to sell quickly, often with strong offers. Given the low inventory, this remains a great time to list, but sellers should be realistic about pricing – overpricing can cause a home to sit longer and result in price reductions. Small improvements, like fresh paint, minor repairs and staging can go a long way in maximizing a home’s appeal. Additionally, understanding buyer trends – such as demand for home offices, flexible spaces and indoor-outdoor living – can help sellers position their homes effectively. Partnering with an experienced real estate professional ensures access to the latest market insights, strategic marketing and expert negotiation to maximize results.While online tools provide access to information, they can also present inaccuracies or incomplete data, potentially leading to pricing misjudgments or misguided market expectations. They do not replace the expertise, strategic approach and negotiation skills of a professional agent. Correctly pricing a home is crucial – an agent ensures that sellers maximize their return without overpricing and deterring potential buyers. Marketing exposure is another key advantage. Agents utilize professional photography, expansive listing networks and targeted advertising strategies to attract qualified buyers and generate competitive interest. Additionally, the negotiation process is complex, requiring experience and market insight to navigate multiple offers, contingencies and closing terms effectively. A skilled agent serves as a trusted advocate, ensuring the best possible financial outcome for the seller. Finally, selling a home involves intricate legal and contractual considerations. A professional agent guides sellers through these complexities while ensuring full compliance with disclosure requirements, fair housing laws and industry regulations, mitigating risks and streamlining the transaction.The NAR settlement has brought greater transparency to commission structures, fostering more open conversations between agents, buyers and sellers. While some in the industry have adjusted or streamlined their service models, I remain committed to providing full-service representation – offering strategic guidance, in-depth market expertise and skilled negotiation to ensure my clients achieve the best possible outcomes. For me, the fundamentals remain unchanged. My approach is built on expert representation, full disclosure and a results-driven strategy. My priority is ensuring my clients stay informed, ahead of market trends and well positioned for success throughout every stage of the buying or selling process. Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.