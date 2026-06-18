Five Questions With: Joshua Cullion

Joshua Cullion is a real estate broker with Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, and he was the top-ranked Sotheby’s agent in Rhode Island for sales volume in both 2022 and 2023. Prior to joining Mott & Chace, Cullion was named the top sales agent for RE/MAX in Rhode Island each year from 2015 through 2021 and the top agent for all of New England in 2016 and 2018. With a background in interior architecture, design/build, and fine arts, Cullion provides real estate services to clients across Rhode Island’s premier luxury markets.Inventory continues to be the defining story of Rhode Island real estate. While we've seen some improvement from the extreme conditions of a few years ago, we're still operating in a market with far fewer choices than buyers would like. What's interesting is how both sides have adapted. Serious buyers have become more decisive and realistic. Many have come to accept that waiting for the perfect moment often means missing opportunities altogether. On the seller side, well-prepared homes continue to attract strong interest, but buyers are more selective than they were during the frenzy of the pandemic years. One of the biggest challenges remains that many homeowners would consider selling, but they're not sure where they're going next. That hesitation keeps inventory tight. As we move into summer, I think strategy, preparation and realistic expectations will continue to separate successful transactions from stalled ones.Providence is unique because that number means very different things depending on the neighborhood. In areas such as Elmhurst, Mount Pleasant or Silver Lake, a buyer can still find a comfortable single-family home with good bones, perhaps with some updates already completed and others still to tackle. On the East Side or in neighborhoods such as College Hill and Fox Point, that same budget is more likely to put someone into a condominium or a smaller residence. One of the things I appreciate most about Providence is the variety. Buyers can choose between historic architecture, urban living, walkable neighborhoods, waterfront condominiums and traditional residential settings, all within a relatively compact city. There aren't many places in New England that offer that kind of diversity.The luxury buyer today is incredibly informed. By the time they walk through a property, they've usually done a tremendous amount of research and have a very clear sense of what they're looking for. What I see most often is a shift toward lifestyle. Buyers still care about quality construction, architecture and finishes, but they're placing equal emphasis on how a property supports the way they want to live. Access to the water, privacy, walkability, outdoor space and proximity to restaurants, marinas, golf or cultural amenities all factor into the equation. I'm also seeing a strong preference for turnkey properties. Time has become a luxury in itself. Many buyers would rather pay a premium for a home that has already been thoughtfully renovated than spend the next two years managing a project. Rhode Island continues to attract buyers from larger metropolitan markets because it offers a lifestyle that feels increasingly difficult to find elsewhere. The coastline, architecture and sense of community are genuine differentiators.After more than two decades in the business, one of the advantages experience provides is perspective. Markets change, interest rates change and market conditions inevitably evolve, but the fundamentals of real estate remain remarkably consistent. In today's environment, information is abundant; what clients value most is thoughtful interpretation of that information. Whether buying, selling, investing or evaluating a significant real estate decision, they're looking for judgment, context and a trusted adviser who can help them navigate complexity and move forward with confidence. That philosophy has served both my clients and my practice well over the years, consistently leading to successful outcomes across a wide range of market conditions.That relationships are far more important than transactions. Early in my career, I probably spent too much time focusing on the mechanics of the business – the contracts, negotiations and details. Those things matter, of course, but what I've come to appreciate is that real estate is ultimately about trust. People are often making major life decisions during a transaction. They're moving their family, relocating for a career opportunity, downsizing after decades in a home, or making a significant financial commitment. Being able to guide someone through that process with honesty and consistency is what matters most. I also wish I had learned earlier that success tends to compound. The relationships you invest in today often become opportunities years later. Looking back, some of the most meaningful business relationships I've had started with a simple conversation and grew over time. Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.