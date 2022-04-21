Five Questions With: Joshua Cullion

Joshua Cullion recently became the latest real estate agent to join Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty in Rhode Island, bringing 18 years of experience to the real estate firm and more than $275 million in career sales volume. Prior to joining Mott & Chace, Cullion was named the top sales agent for RE/MAX in Rhode Island each year from 2015 through 2021 and the top agent for all of New England in 2016 and 2018.

Before getting into the real estate profession, Cullion worked in the field of interior design, managing projects for firms based in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. A Warwick resident and a graduate of the University of Rhode Island, Cullion is also a member of Providence’s Downtown Design Review Committee and is a former president of the Downtown Neighborhood Alliance.

PBN: What is your perspective about the nature of the real estate market in Rhode Island so far this year?

CULLION: Demand remains high, and inventory out of the gate in 2022 seems to be a bit more sluggish compared to the spring market last year. The high absorption rate continues to keep it a very competitive market for buyers and I believe it will remain that way through most of the year even if the Fed [Federal Reserve] continues to slowly increase the interest rates each quarter.

Historically, we have simply been undervalued here in Rhode Island in my professional opinion, especially compared to Massachusetts. We are now more than ever a suburb of Boston, as the wave of property values and new buyers from there has significantly influenced the local Rhode Island market.

PBN: When and how did you first get into a career in real estate, why was it a path you chose to take and how has your background in landscape architecture influenced how you do your work now?

CULLION: The career transition into real estate about 18 years ago organically evolved from my previous career in interior design and architecture. I thoroughly enjoy the technical aspects of construction, fine craftsmanship and building science and share that with my clients when approaching how to and what to look for in a property – whether it be a small or significant home renovation, building from the ground up, or large-scale development projects.

The design acumen and aesthetic is icing on the cake. That has always come naturally and easily for me – traveling and studying how others live certainly has provided greater perspective, as well.

PBN: When you were previously with RE/MAX, you were named as the company’s top agent in Rhode Island every year from 2015 to 2021. What have been some of the keys to your success?

CULLION: Remaining laser-focused on the market and providing a high level of service to each one of my clients seven days a week to ensure they have a smooth, successful experience whether buying or selling. This has resulted in clients referring friends and family on a regular basis and I’m super appreciative of that.

Demanding the most out of myself and setting a high, professional standard for my peers in the industry. I’m passionate about the business and leading by example.

PBN: Can you tell us what has been your favorite, or one of the best, home sales of your career?

CULLION: So many to mention, however will say that the first home my wife and I purchased back in 2011. It was a time capsule and needed everything. You could tell from the looks of disbelief on all my family and friends’ faces when they walked through to see what we purchased.

The gut renovation project that lasted for the following three to four years was nothing short of the movie called “The Money Pit” (1986) with Tom Hanks and Shelley Long. We made it a beautiful home and were very grateful to the original owner who accepted our offer among the multiple offers they had received.

PBN: What has your experience been like on the Downtown Design Review Committee, and how do you view your role there and the role of the committee in regulating downtown development?

CULLION: What a privilege it is to sit on the committee with so many other accomplished professionals; it has been an amazing experience. The curated list of committee members has allowed for a well-balanced group to maintain a successful approach in reviewing the design of a project in efforts to make sure it can blend seamlessly with the existing footprint of the streetscape and create a positive impact to the neighborhood and continued revitalization of the city.

