Five Questions With: Joyce Hughes

Joyce Hughes is a sales associate for Residential Properties Ltd. Hughes, a lifelong resident of Barrington, has been selling real estate in Rhode Island for 35 years. In 2021, Hughes earned the 2021 RI Monthly Professional Excellence in Real Estate award and recently she was the recipient of a Circle of Sales Excellence Platinum Award, and she has also been recognized as a consistent multimillion-dollar producer. In addition to selling real estate, Joyce has been active in the business of renovating local residential properties.

PBN: What trends or shifts have you observed in Rhode Island’s real estate market over the past year or so, and how do you expect these trends to evolve in the coming year?

HUGHES:

Rhode Island real estate has continued to appreciate, and I believe it will likely continue at a more moderate pace as inventory remains quite low. We’ve seen steady demand from both in-state buyers and those relocating from nearby markets, which has helped maintain strong competition for well-priced homes. At the same time, higher interest rates have encouraged many homeowners to stay put, further tightening inventory.

PBN: How are current economic factors and political factors — such as interest rates, tariffs, inventory levels, and buyer demand — shaping the local market, and what impact do you anticipate they will have in the months ahead?

HUGHES:

Interest rates certainly dictate much of the market. Inventory levels remain low and our demand is very high. These factors together continue to create a competitive environment, especially for well-priced properties. We are seeing buyers from Boston, Connecticut, New York, as well as California and Texas. As we move into the coming months, I expect that interest rates will remain a key influence on buyer and seller behavior.

PBN: What's your best piece of advice for first-time homebuyers in Rhode Island who are trying to find a new place to live in 2026?

HUGHES:

Buy a house. It may not be your dream home, but it’s important to think outside of the box now. Maybe buy a two-family property to help with mortgage payments. Also, don’t be afraid of a little “sweat equity.” Host a painting party. It’s amazing what a coat of paint will do for a home’s appeal.

PBN: What challenges are sellers in Rhode Island facing right now, and what advice are you giving your clients as we enter the new year?

HUGHES:

If sellers have to find another home, obviously it’s more difficult navigating that process because of our inventory shortage. But I encourage sellers to listen to their local real estate agent. Staging is important. Buyers appreciate a blank, clean slate to envision their furnishings. Provide that, and you will maximize your investment.

PBN: As we enter into the holiday season and approach the new year, tell us one of the highlights of your 2025 year and why it was special to you?

HUGHES:

I sold 69 Nayatt Road in Barrington this year for $3.8 million. It was a beautiful, sprawling ranch on a magnificent piece of waterfront. The home captured such elegance and style. I was fortunate enough to know the owner, and I felt her presence at every showing. It was a wonderful experience.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributor. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @Marc_La_Rock.