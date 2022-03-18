Five Questions With: Kai Salem

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

Kai Salem | Policy coordinator, Green Energy Consumers Alliance 1. What are Green Energy Consumers Alliance’s top priorities in 2022? Green Energy Consumers’ top priority for Rhode Island is to pass legislation to increase our existing Renewable Energy Standard annually until it reaches 100% renewable electricity by 2030. This bill, alongside another big offshore wind contract and legislation…