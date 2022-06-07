Five Questions With: Kara Museler

Kara Museler is a certified financial planner and financial adviser for The Hilton Group at UBS Wealth Management in Newport. She was recently named among the top women wealth advisers and best in-state wealth advisers for 2022 by Forbes and SHOOK Research. Museler has more than 20 years of experience working with high net worth families and individuals.

PBN: What do you think makes you stand out as a wealth adviser?

MUSELER: If there’s one skill that has carried me through this business successfully for the past 25 years, it’s listening. I have the ability to understand people and listen to what is important to them. Every client is different. My experience has enabled me to see firsthand how important planning is for couples, families, widows, business owners and everyone in between.

PBN: Among your awards are those as a top female financial adviser and working mother wealth adviser. How do you feel your gender and role as a mom has affected your career? Has it made it harder to succeed or have you faced additional hurdles?

MUSELER: The financial services industry is still overwhelmingly male dominated. Early on, I knew that I’d have to work hard and smart to succeed. I got certification early in my career to further my own knowledge and level the playing field. Women tend to outlive men and tend to take fewer risks than men. I understand that and maintain perseverance in my role as a wealth adviser – and as a mom. On the plus side, I can multitask with the best of them!

Being a female in the financial world is actually a benefit because still, to this day, it is more unusual to find women wealth advisers.

PBN: How has the pandemic changed the way you or your business operate? Do you expect those changes to be permanent?

MUSELER: A big challenge is to continue to grow the business in an environment where we have been working from home. Some clients have embraced Zoom meetings, while others have not. As a working mother, I have flexibility in the workplace, and I believe that operational change is here to stay.

PBN: What would you highlight as one of your proudest career accomplishments? What about one of the biggest challenges or obstacles?

MUSELER: There is no greater feeling than when you tell a client that work is optional for them! All of the planning we’ve done for their wealth portfolio can help them to achieve their dreams, whether it’s retirement, pursuing a lifestyle, philanthropy and charitable giving, or leaving a legacy.

The biggest challenge is that the stock market is an emotional roller coaster. We have to set realistic expectations for clients, and we work this volatility into their financial plans.

PBN: What advice would you offer to students or young professionals thinking about going into the financial/wealth management industry?

MUSELER: Financial advisory is not something that one person can do well on their own. We have an amazing, objective team that helps support all of the moving parts of a financial plan – at each stage in the life cycle of wealth. The best advice is to focus on the client as if they were part of your family. Don’t let the client’s or your emotions drive investment decisions. Always do what’s best for the client, for their long-term financial well-being.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.