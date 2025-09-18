Five Questions With: Karen Wilder

Karen “KC” Wilder is a sales associate at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International Realty. She has worked in the real estate industry for more than 33 years, with a career that includes title search, underwriting and land dispute resolution. She also recently celebrated six years with Mott & Chace. Wilder also serves on the Rhode Island Rivers Council and the Ashaway Free Library board of trustees. She is an avid writer, who likes hiking with her dog Izzy and undertaking do-it-yourself projects on her 1865 Gothic revival cottage.My father was a real estate attorney and the vice president of a title insurance company, so the business of real estate was always part of my life. I worked for more than 25 years as a title examiner and an underwriter, then moved into sales because I wanted to be more client-facing. I enjoy meeting people and learning their stories. Why are they looking to buy or sell? It’s never just about real estate. It’s about realizing life goals. Helping people accomplish that has been the most gratifying part of my career.There is a notable difference in the types of properties I’m selling this year as compared to last. Last summer, my business was mostly primary homes under the $1 million mark. This summer, I'm seeing more business over $1 million, more vacation/investment homes, and many cash purchases. What I’m hearing from clients is that if their budget is tight, they’re being cautious because they are concerned about economic factors. My high-net-worth clients have observed the same conditions, and they are viewing real estate as a safe place to invest their money, with a strong return over time. I think the good news buyers at every price point can glean from this is that real estate remains a sound investment, especially when other markets are volatile.The lack of inventory has been a big problem in real estate in recent years, though that has definitely improved. I think my fellow Realtors and I are working hard at developing creative strategies to help clients, particularly at the more competitive price points. I believe a tough market creates excellent learning and growth opportunities for agents, and I’ve found that thinking outside the box is crucial to helping my clients buy and sell right now.I have real estate mantras I share with buyer clients to help them remain hopeful in the current market. This, or something better, is a favorite. In a challenging market, I think the mental game of real estate may be the most important aspect. Buyers need to keep the big picture in view and be open to possibilities. They need to lean on their agent and trust their guidance. I know how overwhelming a home search can feel when it’s personal. That’s why it’s good to have a professional in your corner.One of my favorite real estate transactions took place just this summer. My client was ready to sell the farmstead where she and her husband had raised their family – an antique home with barns and pastures and trails through the woods. As a conservation attorney, this client had worked for decades to acquire nearly 63 acres of land and protect it in trust. Now, she needed a buyer who would love, enjoy and continue to protect the land. Working with Lindsay Mitchell in our Barrington office, I was able to secure a deal that returned ownership of this property to members of a family who had owned the original farm generations ago. It was such a rare and special thing to see a home come full circle like that. It affirmed my sense that this work of real estate is about so much more than a transfer of assets. It’s about the places we call home, how they shape our lives and the legacy we leave behind when we move on. Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.