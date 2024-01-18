Five Questions With: Kira Greene

Kira Greene is a Realtor and founding agent at Compass Providence. She joined Compass Inc. in 2023, jumping on board less than two years after the company made waves in the industry by acquiring the Rhode Island-based firm Lila Delman Real Estate, which was rebranded as Lila Delman Compass.

Previously, Greene was a top-producing agent in Providence as one half of the Greene/Sweeney Team, working for Rhode Island real estate firm Residential Properties Ltd. for more than eight years. Compass Providence is based at 269 South Main St.

PBN: What’s your outlook for the Providence real estate market in 2024?

GREENE: I hold a positive outlook for Providence’s real estate market in 2024. The city’s strategic location between Boston and NYC provides it with a distinctive competitive advantage. The combination of limited inventory and a growing influx of buyers is poised to sustain an upward trajectory in property values. The potential for even slight reductions in interest rates is expected to incentivize more sellers to capitalize on the favorable market conditions this year. A marginal decrease in interest rates is likely to also attract a greater number of buyers.

However, the confluence of millennials entering their prime homebuying years and Providence’s appeal to both empty nesters and retirees is anticipated to perpetuate a scenario in which demand remains higher than supply throughout 2024. Providence’s recent recognition by Zillow as a top-five market in the nation and its fifth-place ranking in the United Van Lines annual report for net inbound movers further reinforces the city’s robust standing in the real estate landscape.

PBN: Is there a lack of inventory in Rhode Island?

GREENE: Certainly, as I mentioned before, addressing the question about the scarcity of inventory in Rhode Island, it is evident that a persistent challenge exists in our market, significantly influencing the decision-making processes of potential buyers. While there may be a slight improvement anticipated, the consensus among experts suggests that inventory will remain tight for the next five years.

In light of this, my recommendation is for individuals to enter the market, even if it involves acquiring a property that they may consider trading up in the coming years. It is crucial for today’s buyers to recognize the importance of building equity. Moreover, sellers are expected to continue benefiting from the current market conditions.

PBN: What challenges do Rhode Island Realtors face?

GREENE: The primary challenge for Rhode Island Realtors centers around the persistent issue of limited inventory, leading to prolonged decision-making for potential buyers. The scarcity of options contributes to extended waiting periods and escalating property prices, creating a cycle wherein buyers continually anticipate more homes to become available.

Opting for a near-term purchase with the current inventory is advised, enabling buyers to build equity. This strategic approach is essential for gaining an eventual advantage in a cyclical seller’s market, emphasizing the importance of homeownership.

A secondary challenge faced by Realtors in Rhode Island involves the need to assert their value as listing agents within a fiercely competitive market. Successfully navigating this competitive landscape requires agents to stay ahead of market trends and adopt innovative strategies. Brokers and agents who embrace flexibility and avoid rigid adherence to traditional practices are better positioned to create fresh, effective approaches that provide real value to their seller clients.

PBN: The National Association of Realtors faces antitrust lawsuits and a U.S. Department of Justice investigation on agents’ commissions. What are your thoughts on this national news?

GREENE: The National Association of Realtors is currently under scrutiny due to antitrust lawsuits and a Department of Justice investigation into agents’ commissions. This underscores the crucial need for transparency in commission structures, providing consumers with clear choices. It is imperative for real estate agents to establish relationships and terms clearly.

In Rhode Island, we disclose commissions on the RI-MLS [Rhode Island Multiple Listing Service] listing contract but foresee the necessity for additional documentation in the future. Recognizing the value of agreed-upon commission structures is pivotal. Buyer-side commissions, for instance, may contribute to higher sale prices and a broader pool of buyers, while listing fees should be supported by various seller services such as staging, professional photography and a measurable marketing investment.

Effective communication is essential, not only for explaining the listing plan but also for integrating financial considerations into every listing discussion from the outset. This approach acknowledges the evolving dynamics in the real estate industry.

PBN: What was your favorite real estate transaction of 2023 and why?

GREENE: My favorite was the recent sale of 170 Blackstone Blvd. on the East Side of Providence. It is an extraordinarily beautiful property, and leveraging the Compass network connected us with the perfect buyer. The transaction was featured on Boston.com and Compass Curated, our in-house luxury national magazine. Beyond the strategic aspects, it brought joy in finding the ideal family to take over a cherished property – a powerful blend of skill and relationship-building.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.