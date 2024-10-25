Five Questions With: Kristie DeJesus

The center will act as the central hub for Bryant’s long-standing entrepreneurial initiatives, allowing us to unify and elevate these impactful efforts and give them the recognition they deserve.I was drawn to Bryant’s strong sense of community. During my interview process, I visited the campus on my own and quietly observed the community. I knew right away this was a special place. The Bryant community embraces industry experience, and with my experience as a product development engineer, I am excited to work with the team to not only build the center but be the liaison between students, faculty, staff, alums and the supportive Bryant ecosystem.One of the most exciting aspects of this center is the emphasis on interdisciplinary collaboration, which is something I have experience from my previous roles. I’m eager to work with [Bryant’s different colleges] to further integrate entrepreneurial initiatives across all of these areas, making entrepreneurship part of the academic experience for our students.Bryant has a unique opportunity to break down silos between fields of study and industry across the region. At times, innovation can be fragmented, but here we have the chance to create an environment where experts from different disciplines collaborate naturally. The center will serve as a catalyst for these conversations, bringing together corporate and community partners, entrepreneurs and academic leaders to drive innovation in a way that’s truly integrated.The priority is opening the physical space in the fall of 2025 and making sure it’s thoughtfully designed to encourage collaboration. We want it to be lively and welcoming. Once we have that physical space, we will make certain there are opportunities for our community to gather and not only deepen the existing partnerships but initiate new ones. We want to make it easy for our alumni entrepreneurs to meet with our students and mentor the next generation of leaders.