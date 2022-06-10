Five Questions With: Larry Larson

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

5Q: Larry Larson Chairman, Slater Technology Fund Sorensen family dean of engineering and professor of engineering, Brown University 1. What are your priorities as the new chair of the Slater Technology Fund’s board of directors, and what drew you to the organization? I’ve been in academia for most of my career, but I was involved…