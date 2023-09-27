Five Questions With: Lisa G. Bisaccia

Lisa G. Bisaccia, a retired executive vice president from CVS Health Corp., is a member of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America board of governors. She, along with Dr. Robert P. Naparstek, is leading a $10.5 million campaign to renovate the Wanskuck Clubhouse, home of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Providence and the longest continuously operating Boys & Girls Club in the U.S. Bisaccia spoke with Providence Business News about the campaign and what impact a renovated facility could have on the community.

PBN: What will a renovated Wanskuck Clubhouse mean for the local community?

BISACCIA: This campaign will help give the clubhouse a whole new role in the neighborhood. It is a capital campaign based on the clubhouse, but it’s hard to update programming, your reach and effectiveness if you don’t have the facilities to support proactive and effective programming.

What this [renovation] will do is enable us to really optimize the space in the building for several different purposes. I’m most excited … [that] we’re going to expose our kids [with the renovated clubhouse] to more career opportunities through on-site technology, hands-on exposure to trade opportunities and really give them a chance to see what the world is out there. We’re going to teach them about woodworking, metal arts, exposing them to those kinds of careers, as well as supporting the training and technology they’re getting at school by having a fully wired clubhouse to use the technology to focus on career development and workforce development. It will also provide a safe, supportive environment for kids after school.

- Advertisement -

In my view, it benefits the whole city because it means our employees … have peace of mind while they’re working. They know there’s a place for their kids to go to be cared for safely and have fun after school, to get a hot meal and hang out with each other. We’re going to increase the usage of the clubhouse tenfold.

PBN: What will a renovated clubhouse mean for additional memberships for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Providence? Will this attract more families to be part of the organization?

BISACCIA: We have a waiting list for child care now. [A renovated clubhouse] will help us address that waiting list. We’ll serve more kids and, of course, serve more families. And, we’ll have more space for the teens and tweens who may not feel they need child care but have a place to go after school.

PBN: What will the renovations consist of?

BISACCIA: The renovations will give the outside of the building the facelift it needs in terms of curbside appeal and access, coupled with the realities of today’s world, which is better security such as bulletproof glass. We’re going to enhance our recreational activities, such as the swimming pool and basketball court. We’ll also enhance the areas for quiet study.

The whole building will be completely rewired so we’ll afford the kids internet access. We’ll have computer stations because not [all] kids have devices, so we’ll offer space for them to do homework and research. We’ll have separate areas for career development, such as a dedicated space for a metal shop and wood shop.

PBN: What is the timeline for the project?

BISACCIA: We’re hoping to start the project within the next six to eight months, depending on fundraising. We think it will be about two years [for it to be completed]. Construction these days with supply chain issues can be challenging. But we hope this will move quickly. Also, we’ll need to work around the kids because we can’t stop serving them. We’ll need to do this in a way where we can provide the kids alternative sites so they can still use the club’s services.

PBN: There is about a $4 million fundraising gap that needs to be closed for this project. What is going to be needed, and from whom, to make this campaign whole?

BISACCIA: We hope everyone will participate in raising funds. The Boys & Girls Clubs are not just recreational facilities; they’re so much more than that. We need to think about this as a wraparound experience for our kids before and after school. Yes, providing them fun, but also exposure to areas of interest that could develop into careers, giving them a place to do their homework.

We’re not raising $10.5 million just so people have a place to swim and bounce a basketball. The real focus … is what we call “great futures,” and it’s about preparing kids to make the most of themselves and grow up to be contributing, happy members of our society.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.