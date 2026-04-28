Five Questions With: Lynn A.M. Weinstein

Lynn A.M. Weinstein was recently named chair of the Coastal1 Credit Union board of directors, becoming the first woman to hold the role in the Pawtucket-based organization’s 98-year history. She has served on the board for 35 years in multiple leadership roles, including vice chair, secretary and treasurer.
Weinstein is the owner of LMW Designs, a Rhode Island-based interior design firm specializing in residential and commercial spaces and she previously worked as a licensed nursing home administrator in her family’s business. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Rhode Island.
PBN: You are the first woman to serve as board chair in Coastal1’s history. What does that milestone mean to you personally and professionally?
WEINSTEIN:
This is so meaningful both personally and professionally. Personally, I love the credit union and the “people helping people” approach we take to community development – it is truly an honor to help steward that mission.
Professionally, being named chair is a milestone I am very proud to achieve. It is proof that perseverance, commitment and thoughtfulness can be recognized in this leadership role.
PBN: You’ve served on the board for 35 years in several leadership roles. How has Coastal1 evolved during that time, and what stands out most about its next chapter?
WEINSTEIN:
We have grown tremendously. From one branch to 19 today, from fewer than 2,000 members to more than 146,000, and from $128 million in assets to more than $3.4 billion.
Technology has become increasingly important, but what hasn’t changed is the importance of people and relationships. Looking ahead, I think our next chapter will be defined by how well we stay connected to our members while using technology to better serve them – not replace that trust.
PBN: As a business owner, how has running LMW Designs shaped your approach to leadership on the board?
WEINSTEIN:
My business is service-focused, much like the credit union. I have to listen carefully to clients and meet them where they are. I cannot simply impose a design vision – it has to work for them functionally and aesthetically. I see my role on the board in a similar way. Our job is to listen to management, ask thoughtful questions and help expand options when solving problems.
PBN: You are succeeding Ronald LeClair after a long tenure and a period of significant growth. How do you plan to build on that momentum?
WEINSTEIN:
Every person brings something different to the role. I expect there will be a great deal of continuity. Our mission has not changed, and our philosophy of “people helping people” remains our foundation. I may bring some different approaches, but any change will be gradual rather than radical.
PBN: In today’s economic environment, what does Coastal1’s “people helping people” mission look like in practice?
WEINSTEIN:
It is something I see every day across the institution. It could be helping a young family finance their first home, supporting a local business with a loan for growth, or helping someone navigate their financial goals. It also shows up in the generosity of employees who give their time and talent to community organizations. That is what the mission looks like in practice.
Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.