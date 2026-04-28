Five Questions With: Lynn A.M. Weinstein

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LYNN A.M. WEINSTEIN was named chair of the Coastal1 Credit Union board of directors, effective April 22, becoming the first woman to hold the role in the organization’s history. / COURTESY COASTAL1 CREDIT UNION

Lynn A.M. Weinstein was recently named chair of the Coastal1 Credit Union board of directors, becoming the first woman to hold the role in the Pawtucket-based organization’s 98-year history. She has served on the board for 35 years in multiple leadership roles, including vice chair, secretary and treasurer. Weinstein is the owner of LMW Designs,

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