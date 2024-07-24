Five Questions With: Mark Halfman

By
-
MARK HALFMAN is the director of the Northeast Microelectronics Coalition Hub at the Massachusetts Technology Collaborative. / COURTESY JAKE STERN

Mark Halfman is the director of the Northeast Microelectronics Coalition Hub, a division of the Massachusetts Technology Collaborative established to advance regional microelectronics workforce and production capabilities. PBN: How and why was the Northeast Microelectronics Coalition Hub established? HALFMAN: The Northeast Microelectronics Coalition Hub is a division of the Massachusetts Technology Collaborative and was established

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

June is Cancer Survivor Month: Screenings Save Lives

At South County Health, we are dedicated to promoting health and wellness throughout our community.…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR