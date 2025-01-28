Five Questions With: Michelle Kile

Michelle Kile was appointed executive vice president and chief retail banking officer at The Washington Trust Co. in November. She previously held a similar position at Digital Federal Credit Union in Franklin, Mass. Now she's overseeing retail sales, customer service and digital banking services for Washington Trust, Rhode Island's fourth-largest bank in terms of deposit market share. She spoke with Providence Business News about the future of digital banking, brick-and-mortar branches and the evolution of the banking customer experience.The desire for access to digital wallets and quick, easy payments continues to grow with younger generations leading the way. Customers expect that their financial institutions provide technology access to products and services that simplify their financial lives and evolve how they bank. At Washington Trust, we have been trusted financial advisers for 225 years and plan to continue our legacy by continuously evaluating the needs of our customers and the communities we serve to ensure our products and services are meaningful and relevant. Specifically looking at our digital tools, our customers have access to paying anyone from anywhere with our P2P feature [person to person], moving money between accounts from anywhere with our A2A feature [account to account], banking on the go with mobile banking, and adding a debit card to a mobile wallet in Apple Pay, Samsung Pay and Google Pay. Our debit card also offers an “Add it Up” feature where customers can round up purchases and build their savings automatically. In 2024, we introduced an enhanced omnichannel digital solution that enabled customers to quickly and easily open deposit accounts through their preferred delivery channel (online, mobile, branch, or call center).We have seen a shift in how customers prefer to pay and how checks are utilized. With the rise of online banking, mobile banking, cash apps and digital payments, checks have become less used. Nonetheless, certain customers or segments of customers may prefer writing checks due to trust and familiarity with the service. In addition, some legal, government or institutional processes still require paper checks for documentation or proof of payment. Based on these factors and others, paper checks most likely will exist in certain situations, but overall usage will continue to decline as digital payments become the preferred payment method.I remember reading an article back when I started in the banking industry 20 years ago around the “death of the branch.” I recall wondering if I had made the right career choice; however, despite potential automation and new technology, I always understood the value of the in-person channel for customers. Customer service, specifically access to a human, is a key decision factor in choosing a financial institution. While a customer may visit the branch less frequently, knowing that one is nearby offers peace of mind, especially when they need financial guidance or are faced with a complex financial situation. The role of the branch has changed over time from “a place to do banking” to “a place to learn about personalized financial topics.” That knowledge also extends outside the branch, as our teams also serve as a resource for their communities and are actively engaged in volunteer efforts for a wide range of events, including financial wellness seminars. In 2024, we provided over $1.2 million in corporate support, logged 8,169 employee volunteer hours and partnered with 472 community organizations.Washington Trust continues our commitment to growing our physical branch presence in Rhode Island and our focus on the communities we serve. This is an integral component of our growth strategy to ensure we deliver localized services, foster community engagement and provide greater accessibility. In 2023, we opened our first branch in the East Bay, in Barrington, and expanded our presence in northern Rhode Island in 2024 by opening new branches in Smithfield and the Olneyville neighborhood of Providence. To make it even easier for customers to move accounts and for added convenience, we initiated several key projects in 2024. We introduced a “quick switch” digital tool that allows the customer to easily transfer their direct deposits and automatic payments from another financial institution to Washington Trust. We also launched our robust online account opening program, which simplifies the process, saves our customers time and offers ease in funding the new account from existing external accounts. We look forward to deepening our connections with our communities through our strategic branch expansion.The banking customer experience will continue to change as new technologies are introduced and generations continue along their financial journeys. Recent studies have shown that customers expect personalized, relevant financial advice from their bank. I recently heard from a customer who said that when he has money to move, he just calls our East Greenwich branch, and they provide him with all the savings options, rates and advice and make it extremely easy. I do love hearing these sentiments from our customers, as our teams pride themselves on being valued financial resources in the communities we serve. Trust is such an important part of building lasting, meaningful relationships and is often what people desire in this digital world. We’ll see increased adoption and usage of controlled artificial intelligence, as well as partnerships with [financial technology] companies that utilize technology to deliver financial services and products with automated processes. Imagine a futuristic state where a consumer was recently researching a topic on the bank’s website, and upon calling their bank, is greeted by name by the agent using voice authentication to verify the customer and know if their call is regarding their recent web search. That’s just one example of the power of the possible in the financial industry. Digital tools such as online banking, mobile banking, digital wallets and digital payment solutions will continue to remain important avenues for consumers to transact and you’ll see them evolve, improve and innovate as technology does the same. Ultimately, banks with a customer needs-based centric, agile model coupled with knowledgeable, caring, employee interactions, will succeed.