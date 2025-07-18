Five Questions With: Nancy Scarduzio

As the state small-business ombudsman, I fill a statutory role to help businesses navigate laws and regulations and permitting and licensing with state agencies. I act as an advocate for small businesses by identifying and conveying concerns raised by businesses and work with state agencies to address and resolve these issues.I have over 30 years of experience working in the fields of environmental management and environmental health in a regulatory enforcement capacity assisting business owners. When previously working with the R.I. Department of Environmental Management as a principal marine biologist, I worked closely with small businesses in the various commercial fishery sectors. … My broad environmental health background is an asset when it comes to educating and guiding small-business owners on how to comply with and navigate laws, regulations, permitting and licensing in this state.I am accustomed to navigating [the state’s] general laws and code of regulations and enjoy advising small-business owners on what licensing and permitting they may need to start or expand their business. My approach is to educate and encourage business owners to identify those regulations that impact their business and use regulations as a guide for what they need to know and to keep their business running and compliant.The regulatory process is governed by the Rhode Island Administrative Procedures, which governs agency rulemaking, including how state agencies propose and promulgate regulations. This allows for a transparent process that is beneficial for constituents who want to take part in the process.It’s a combination of many variables. It’s partly about educating business owners on utilizing resource partners and helping them identify the regulations that are applicable to their industry. We also have a great network set up in the state that guides business owners to the resources they need. … By having established contacts with various resource partners and state agencies, we can aid our clients.