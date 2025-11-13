Five Questions With: Nelson Taylor

Nelson Taylor is the founder and managing partner behind The Blackstone Team, a real estate group at Compass Providence. The Blackstone Team joined Compass in November 2023, after a previous affiliation with Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty. A Texas native, Nelson was a freelance travel journalist and a published fiction writer before embarking on his career in real estate in 2001. Compass reported that Taylor’s team successfully closed more than $81 million in sales in 2022 and ranks among the top 10 producers in Rhode Island based on 2023 closed sales volume.I have been in the local real estate business for 25 years. So, I have experienced a lot over the years. The biggest change in the last few years has got to be the increase in interest rates from sub-3% to a whopping 7%. This caused a stagnation in the marketplace. So, many sellers pulled out of the marketplace, chose to stay in existing homes rather than move and pay those kinds of rates. This low inventory created an extremely high demand for homes, which resulted in the skyrocketing of home values in most areas. But lookout, another change is afoot. Rates are coming down, and inventory is going up.Compass is a technology leader in the real estate space, which is why our team moved in 2023. In a low-inventory market, you have to get creative to find homes for motivated clients. Compass created things like “Make Me Sell,” a database of people who don’t necessarily want to sell but would given the right price, and “Likely to Sell,” which is an algorithm that scours public data to determine someone’s likelihood to sell over the next six to 12 months.I think that buyer behaviors are shaped by the market. And unfortunately for buyers, it’s been a seller’s market for a good long stretch. But the demands for each marketplace are different. I primarily work in the Providence metroplex, which means the capital city and its surrounding municipalities. And in these areas, it’s still a seller’s market, though not quite so robust as in the previous years – meaning bidding wars and the limitation of contingencies in order to seriously compete. The best properties priced well will still see competition, but there is starting to be some light for buyers, meaning a return to a more balanced marketplace. In fact, my most recent buyer deals have included both standard financing and inspection contingencies and sellers willing to negotiate. The best things sellers can do right now is find an experienced agent who understands the nuances of the marketplace and listen to them.The Blackstone Team is unique amongst teams statewide in that we pool our resources and leverage collaboration to raise the standard of sales savvy, marketing prowess and customer representation. We operate like a small company within a larger company, which means we can offer our clients more than our competitors. This means a full-time support and marketing staff, which allows our agents the room to focus on what we do best as sales agents. Every agent on the team is as important [as] the next, and every agent has the ability to succeed not only at a higher level but to reap the rewards of their success by becoming a partner of the team, much like a doctor’s office or law firm, where they can earn quarterly profits from the team. We even have our own built-in retirement program.In the end, real estate will always be a human business built on client care and thus relationships. There’s no fast track to success in real estate. You have to put in the time, build a database of individuals who trust that you will be there for them every step of the way. And that doesn’t mean just through buying or selling, but also through helping people in the interim years navigate the myriad of considerations that come with home ownership, ranging from tax disputes to remodeling quotes to refinancing options to estate considerations. Not just real estate agents but rather consultants for life – that’s who we are. Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.