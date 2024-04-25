Five Questions With: Nichole Longtin

By
-
NICHOLE LONGTIN is a residential mortgage adviser at CrossCountry Mortgage LLC in East Greenwich. / COURTESY NICHOLE LONGTIN

Nichole Longtin is a residential mortgage adviser at CrossCountry Mortgage LLC in East Greenwich. Prior to joining CrossCountry Mortgage in September 2023, Longtin was a branch manager for Total Mortgage Services LLC for about four years. She started her career in 2003 as a mortgage loan processor and worked for several companies before getting licensed

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR