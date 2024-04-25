Five Questions With: Nichole Longtin

Nichole Longtin is a residential mortgage adviser at CrossCountry Mortgage LLC in East Greenwich. Prior to joining CrossCountry Mortgage in September 2023, Longtin was a branch manager for Total Mortgage Services LLC for about four years. She started her career in 2003 as a mortgage loan processor and worked for several companies before getting licensed in 2016 to become a loan officer.Absolutely. Springtime really ramps up the action in the world of real estate. It's like the housing market wakes up from its winter nap. You see, people often get this itch for a fresh start when the sun's out and the days are longer. Plus, who wouldn't want to go house hunting when the weather's perfect, right? Families especially love to make their moves during spring and summer to keep things smooth for the kids and their school schedules. As an experienced mortgage lender, my team and I are ready to handle the hustle and bustle of this busy season and help people navigate the process of getting their dream homes.The approval rate for home loans in Rhode Island right now is relatively stable compared to previous times, despite the economic challenges of high inflation and rising interest rates. While these factors may create some headwinds in the housing market, lenders are still approving a significant number of loan applications. This is largely due to the resilience of the housing market in Rhode Island, coupled with proactive measures taken by lenders to mitigate risks and adapt to changing economic conditions. Additionally, government initiatives and assistance programs may also be supporting the approval process, ensuring that aspiring homeowners can still access financing opportunities amidst the economic uncertainties. Overall, while the economic situation presents its challenges, the approval rate for home loans in Rhode Island remains robust, reflecting the adaptability and stability of the housing market in the region.Given the 2024 economic landscape, my expectations for interest rate fluctuations are cautiously optimistic. While recent trends have shown upward movement due to factors such as inflation, there's potential for a shift. The Federal Reserve has announced plans for three potential rate cuts of 25 basis points each throughout the year, which could mitigate some of the upward pressure on rates. However, these decisions are contingent upon ongoing economic developments and data. It's worth noting that if interest rates do decline, this could stimulate increased buyer activity in the housing market, further exacerbating the issue of low inventory and potentially leading to upward pressure on housing prices. My team and I are closely monitoring these indicators and advising clients accordingly to navigate potential changes in interest rates effectively throughout 2024.Low inventory in the current housing market significantly impacts the role and recommendations of mortgage lenders. With fewer options available, lenders must advise clients on being more flexible and decisive in their home search. This often entails pre-approval processes to expedite offers and providing guidance on exploring alternative neighborhoods or property types. Additionally, lenders may emphasize the importance of financial preparedness and presenting strong offers to compete effectively in a tight market. Common challenges such as navigating multiple offers and potential risks associated with waiving inspection and appraisal contingencies also require careful consideration and guidance from mortgage lenders and their Realtor partners. Ultimately, in the face of low inventory, mortgage lenders play a pivotal role in helping clients navigate the challenges and keeping them comfortable in their intended budgets.For first-time homebuyers seeking home financing this year, preparation is key. My advice would be to start by reviewing your credit report and ensuring it's accurate, as lenders heavily consider credit history during the application process. Next, gather necessary financial documents such as pay stubs, tax returns, W2s, and bank statements to streamline the application process. It's also important to assess your budget and determine a comfortable mortgage payment range, factoring in additional costs such as property taxes and insurance. Lastly, don't hesitate to reach out to a mortgage loan officer such as myself early in the process for guidance tailored to your specific financial situation and goals, and be sure to get pre-approved before you start your home search. Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.