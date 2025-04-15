Five Questions With: Nicole Forte

With more than 15 years of experience in financial services, Nicole Forte is a skilled leader in customer experience, operational efficiency and team management. In her new role as vice president of digital branch experience at Navigant Credit Union, she will lead the development and optimization of Navigant’s digital branch operations, enhancing service, transaction fulfillment and overall efficiency. Forte previously worked with People’s Credit Union for nearly seven years as head of the member service center. She joined Navigant in February.
PBN: What does your work encompass as vice president of digital branch experience?
FORTE:
As Navigant Credit Union’s vice president of digital branch experience, I am responsible for utilizing the credit union's current technology and processes while also bringing in innovative solutions to improve the overall experience for both members and employees.
I’ve been encouraged to think creatively and collaborate with my colleagues across the credit union to ensure we deliver the best technology, processes and experiences in areas like the call center, online account opening, loan origination and our digital communications, such as live chat.
These digital platforms are, in many cases, the first avenues through which our members or prospective members interact with Navigant Credit Union’s team. We know how important it is for those interactions to be as seamless as possible.
PBN: What are some challenges that you see or deal with in your new role?
FORTE:
Joining the team has been fantastic. From my first day, it was immediately clear that Navigant Credit Union is fully committed to staying at the forefront of digital technology and ensuring our members’ constantly shifting needs and preferences are met.
Our most pressing challenge moving forward will be maintaining our momentum and keeping pace with rapid change. The technology we use every day evolves at a truly exceptionally fast pace, and it’s our responsibility to change and improve our tools on a real-time basis. I am confident we have the team in place to meet this challenge head on.
PBN: How is Navigant leading the way in terms of the digital branch experience?
FORTE:
Fair or unfair, member-owned credit unions like ours tend to have a reputation of being – for lack of a better term – old-fashioned, or stuck in our ways. That’s not Navigant Credit Union. From the president’s office down, Navigant recognizes the changing expectations of our members regarding service, while also acknowledging the significance and importance of the relationships we’ve built with them. Maintaining these relationships is our top priority.
We prioritize providing multiple channels for our members to connect with our knowledgeable team, whether through phone calls, live chat, or visits to any one of our 26 physical branch locations. Our aim is to enhance the overall experience, whether you have a simple question about a recent deposit, need assistance with a loan payment, or wish to discuss a new loan application.
PBN: How important is the digital branch experience in modern banking?
FORTE:
Offering a top-notch digital branch experience is nothing less than essential in today’s fast-paced world. Many of us spend most of our time at work, and when we're not working, we want to focus on family, friends and other priorities. For example, personally, I find immense value in the importance of personal interactions; however, whether it’s applying for a loan or opening a new account, I often lack the time to visit a branch for my banking needs.
With the digital branch, we can provide the one-on-one, personalized care that Navigant Credit Union has built its reputation on, while making that level of service convenient and accessible for our members. With the digital branch team, we ensure that you receive the support you need in a way that better suits you.
PBN: What's the best part of your job?
FORTE:
It’s a bit cliché, but it’s the people. There’s a reason Navigant Credit Union is consistently recognized as Rhode Island’s Best Place to Work year after year. I am grateful to work alongside a team of passionate, talented colleagues who genuinely care about their work and the families, businesses and communities we serve across Rhode Island. We are committed to providing the best products, exceptional service, and advanced and safe technology. There’s little more anyone could ask for.
Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.