Five Questions With: Nora Barré

The Downtown Providence Parks Network is a new organization that was created to steward and activate downtown public spaces, convene a diverse network of public space partners and to serve as an advocate for public space investment in the downtown footprint. We seek to create a unified downtown park experience for users, bringing inspired and inclusive programming to the footprint and to amplify the economic and quality-of-life significance of our network partners’ work.Parks are democratic spaces that are built to support a diversity of uses, from dining and recreation to art installations and concerts, that reflect the city’s culture and values. There is clear and abundant data connecting well-designed, properly activated open spaces with economic activity, elevated property value and enhanced municipal revenue.The DPPN aligns with the mayor and City Council’s vision of positioning Providence as a world-class destination. To move toward realizing this vision, the network’s role is to serve as an advocate for investments in public space amenities and the city’s park network.Lumina stands as a testament to public-private partnerships, downtown collaboration and the remarkable success achieved through collective efforts to activate and illuminate our gem of a city. This event has paved the way for international collaborations with art studios based in Quebec City, and our ambition is for next year’s Lumina to be even more impactful.My priorities are centered on building a strong organizational foundation for DPPN and supporting a robust programming calendar throughout the downtown parks footprint. Our board and staff are already deeply engaged in developing a comprehensive strategic plan, implementing a robust fundraising strategy and enhancing our endowment.