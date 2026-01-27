Five Questions With: Oliver Tutt

By
-
OLIVER TUTT is senior vice president and director of wealth management and financial planning at NCU Investment Solutions, following Navigant Credit Union’s acquisition of Randall Financial Group LLC. / COURTESY NAVIGANT CREDIT UNION

Oliver Tutt serves as senior vice president and director of wealth management and financial planning at NCU Investment Solutions following Navigant Credit Union’s acquisition of Randall Financial Group LLC, which closed in early 2025. A Rhode Island–based financial professional with more than 30 years of experience, Tutt began his career at Rhode Island Hospital Trust

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

When Your Period Is Disrupting Your Life, It’s Time to Talk About It

For many women, heavy or irregular menstrual cycles are often brushed off as “normal”—something to…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR