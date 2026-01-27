Five Questions With: Oliver Tutt

Oliver Tutt serves as senior vice president and director of wealth management and financial planning at NCU Investment Solutions following Navigant Credit Union’s acquisition of Randall Financial Group LLC, which closed in early 2025.
A Rhode Island–based financial professional with more than 30 years of experience, Tutt began his career at Rhode Island Hospital Trust in 1989, later held leadership roles in insurance and financial services, and founded Randall Financial Group. A University of Rhode Island graduate, he lives in Barrington and remains active in the state’s financial and civic communities.
PBN: Now that NCU Investment Solutions has been officially part of Navigant for a few months, what have been the biggest opportunities and challenges in integrating Randall Financial Group’s operations into an established credit union environment?
TUTT:
From my perspective, the biggest opportunity has been bringing together two organizations that share a genuine commitment to putting people first. Randall Financial Group was built on a fiduciary, relationship-driven approach to financial planning, and joining Navigant Credit Union – an institution that has served as a staple in Rhode Island for well over a century – has allowed us to extend that philosophy to a much broader member base.
Being part of an established credit union with such a high level of trust within its member base and such deep roots in Rhode Island’s business community has created new ways to deliver personalized investment and planning services while staying true to the high-touch experience our clients have always expected. Of course, there have been the inevitable challenges of merging systems and messaging to exiting clients, but Navigant Credit Union’s resources have helped make the transition as seamless as it could be.
PBN: What trends are you seeing in members’ needs for wealth management and financial planning, and how is NCU Investment Solutions tailoring services to meet those demands?
TUTT:
The clear trend over the past 20 years has been consumers’ desire for holistic advice rather than product sales. Navigant Credit Union’s members are no different. But traditional bank investment programs have been slow to evolve. By acquiring Randall Financial Group and offering their own registered investment adviser, Navigant Credit Union is unique among community-based banking institutions in making fiduciary advice the cornerstone of our wealth management offerings.
Everybody has their own unique financial situation and there will always be people that choose to go it alone. But having spent more than three decades helping individuals and families plan for their futures, the common thread I’ve seen from most of the clients I work with is a desire for clarity and confidence. People want to know they’re doing everything they can to get on, or stay on, the right path. Partnership with an experienced and trusted adviser is the best way I know to accomplish that.
PBN: Looking ahead to 2026, what economic or market trends are you seeing that your members are most concerned about, and how is your team helping them navigate those challenges?
TUTT:
Many members are focused on uncertainty around inflation, interest rates and market volatility. They are understandably concerned about how their savings, investment portfolios and retirement plans may be impacted. We’re also hearing a lot of questions about the rising cost of living, health care expenses in retirement and how to balance short-term financial needs with long-term goals.
Economic conditions are always going to be in flux. Our philosophy is grounded in helping members focus on what they can control. Our advisers provide clear, fiduciary guidance that’s designed to help members make the best possible decisions in the moment they’re in – whether that means adjusting a strategy, staying the course, or planning for a new milestone.
PBN: The NCU Investment Solutions program emphasizes fiduciary-focused, personalized financial planning. How does this approach differentiate your team in today’s crowded wealth management space?
TUTT:
Our fiduciary-focused approach begins with comprehensive financial planning. We’re planners first, taking a detailed, holistic view of a member’s financial picture before we ever talk about specific investments or strategies. That means conducting thorough assessments, helping members clarify goals, integrating retirement, tax and estate considerations, educating them about recommendations, and regularly reviewing progress to adjust plans as life changes.
What truly differentiates our team is that this guidance is delivered locally by people who live and work in the same communities as our members. Working with Navigant and NCU Investment Solutions means having a trusted local partner focused on thoughtful planning, ongoing guidance and helping members stay aligned with their goals as life evolves.
PBN: Beyond individual financial planning, how do you see NCU Investment Solutions supporting local families, businesses and the broader communities that Navigant serves?
TUTT:
Navigant Credit Union’s mission is to improve the financial well-being of the families, communities and businesses we serve. The mission of NCU Investment Solutions is the same. At its core, financial planning is about strengthening families and communities, and that perspective guides everything we do at NCU Investment Solutions.
The combination of Navigant and NCU Investment Solutions gives us the full complement of tools and expertise to address our members’ financial needs for a lifetime. Whether around retirement, education, or legacy planning, we’re supporting financial stability that extends well beyond the individual. When people feel confident in their financial future, they’re better positioned to invest in their families, their businesses and their communities.
