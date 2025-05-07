Five Questions With: Pam Johnston

Pam Johnston is the CEO and president of the newly merged Rhode Island PBS/The Public’s Radio media organization. Johnston came to Rhode Island after serving as general manager at WGBH-TV PBS 2 in Boston. She spoke with Providence Business News about changes within the local media landscape and new upcoming programming the organization is producing.
PBN: Rhode Island’s media landscape is changing, with new local online news sites and podcast platforms coming to fruition to compete with the established organizations. In what ways will Rhode Island PBS/The Public’s Radio remain competitive and viable to stand out as a news organization in its own way?
JOHNSTON:
I started in local news more than 30 years ago. Since then, almost everything has changed. Where and how people get their news, and the ways they find and share content. Even the types of stories that capture our attention have changed.
At Rhode Island PBS and The Public’s Radio, we are embracing this evolution. We want to tell more stories, in more ways, to more people. The one thing that remains unchanged is the need for trusted, local, reliable journalism. That’s what we want to do better than anyone else – going deeper and providing original, in-depth, cross-platform storytelling that puts our community at the center.
PBN: Is online/digital/podcasting media the wave of the future of local media in this state? If so, how should some traditional news outlets, and print outlets in particular, continue to adapt to this change?
JOHNSTON:
Today, news outlets can no longer stay in a single lane. To survive and thrive, we must meet audiences where they are – everywhere they are. Take my work at the PBS series “Frontline.” It’s a world-class journalism brand, but a decade ago it was not reaching people beyond broadcast. We made space for experimentation and innovation. We took risks with a digital-first strategy, and it paid off. Today, “Frontline” has more than 3 million YouTube subscribers.
Our team is ready to build on these bold ideas for our audiences in Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts. This approach informs my theory of change for what must happen – and what is happening – right now.
PBN: In January, the Rhode Island Foundation and the van Beuren Charitable Foundation launched “Press Forward Rhode Island,” a new chapter connected to a national organization to help reinforce journalism in Rhode Island. What are your thoughts on this new initiative and how can Rhode Island PBS/The Public’s Radio and all media organizations benefit from this?
JOHNSTON:
What is most encouraging about the work of the Rhode Island Foundation and the van Beuren Charitable Foundation to build a Press Forward presence here is that it shows that there is a strong commitment to protect independent, local journalism.
It’s no secret that trust in the media has eroded nationally. But here in our region, we know each other, and that creates trust. Being a locally owned and operated media organization really matters to people here. And we intend to continue working hard to earn that trust.
I'm eager to work with everyone – from our incredible team at the station to funders and community partners who care about our work – to make sure that together, we continue telling local stories that matter.
PBN: There is also some public perception that news media, both locally and nationally, is biased toward one side of the argument. Are those concerns valid in that some media outlets are biased? If so, how can media organizations change that perception?
JOHNSTON:
Trust is everything. I believe the best way to earn it and build it is by listening – asking our community what stories matter most to them and then covering those stories from every angle.
In March, we launched a series called “Breaking Point” that investigates the impact of the Washington Bridge. We are going beyond the headlines to uncover the real-life consequences of this hugely significant story. We built a timeline, an FAQ and covered stories that came to us directly from viewers and listeners.
When people see themselves reflected in our reporting – not just as subjects, but as participants – they understand we’re not here to push an agenda. We’re here to tell the truth, to educate and to engage with honesty and depth.
PBN: What new programming, if any, is Rhode Island PBS/The Public’s Radio working on and hoping to launch this year?
JOHNSTON:
Our team is doing exceptional work, from breaking down the news of the day on shows like “Rhode Island PBS Weekly” and “Political Roundtable,” to celebrating our vibrant culture scene on “Artscape” and “ART, inc.”
What’s most exciting is how we’re expanding our capabilities to become a true multiplatform organization. While our storytelling continues to evolve, we’re also building a new, shared brand identity. This is not just about a new name or a logo, but gaining a deeper understanding of what our community says they need and want from us. We are immersed in this process right now – listening, learning and getting to know our current and future audiences. There is a survey on our website
right now asking everyone to share their thoughts to help shape the future of our merged organization.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.