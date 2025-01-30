Five Questions With: Philip Tedesco

By
-
PHILIP TEDESCO is CEO of the Rhode Island Association of Realtors, Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service and the Realtor Foundation of Rhode Island. / COURTESY RHODE ISLAND ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS

Philip Tedesco is chief executive officer of the Rhode Island Association of Realtors, Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service and the Realtor Foundation of Rhode Island. In this role, he oversees a staff of 26 and close to $8 million in annual budgets. He has been leading Rhode Island Realtors since 2015. Prior to his

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Stay Ahead of Winter Respiratory Illnesses: Expert Advice from South County Health Express Care Providers

As winter progresses, so does the season of respiratory illnesses. Colds, the flu, RSV, and…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR