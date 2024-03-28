Five Questions With: Rachael Dotson

Rachael Dotson is a real estate agent and artist who started working at Residential Properties Ltd. as a sales associate in 2018. She became active in the Rhode Island real estate scene after moving to the state from Seattle in 2014. In 2022, Dotson closed on the highest-ever sale at Waterplace Towers, the high-rise residential condominium project developed at 200 Exchange Terrace by Intercontinental Real Estate Corp. in 2009. That same year, Dotson was included in the RealTrends 2023 list of America's Best Real Estate Professionals, ranked No. 10 in Rhode Island for transaction sides with 52 sides, and No. 14 in the state for sales volume at nearly $28 million.I cannot overstate the importance of an experienced, qualified buyer's agent to help you get ahead in this market. An agent who is experienced and a good communicator will share their office listings just before they hit the market and reach out to colleagues to see if other agents can share their upcoming activity. You can also target listings lingering on the market due to overpricing or poor condition – those sellers are ready to negotiate. It's also important to consider multiple locations and neighborhoods – zeroing in on only one locale can be very limiting. The density and size of Rhode Island means that residents can consider multiple towns without adding to their commute time.All agents are frustrated by not only the lack of inventory but also the pace of the market. Accessing homes on a buyer's schedule can be challenging before the seller accepts an offer. Since lock boxes are seldom used here, and we must coordinate with the seller's agent and the homeowner's personal schedule, just getting into a home for a showing is often tricky. Many of Rhode Island's homebuyers are coming from out of state, and trying to drive here on the weekend or even flying in for a weekend of showings often leaves them with little to see in person come Sunday morning.All updated and maintained homes will continue to gain in value, but condos tend to gain more slowly over time. Expensive deferred homeowner’s association projects and special assessments can deter many buyers. Well-managed multi-unit buildings with market rents are especially attractive to investors and buyers alike. They create an opportunity for people looking for multigenerational or co-owner housing, something we see more of as prices rise and buyers need to get creative with their financing options.I worked with a family who moved here from my home state of Washington in 2020. They needed to sell their Edgewood home after a family member's medical needs meant they could not safely use the three flights of stairs. Not only could I help them find a new single-level home in their price range with a competitive bid, but I helped them recoup every penny of their significant investment into the first house and set a sales record for their neighborhood. My YouTube channel and the property tour video reached buyers in California, who submitted an offer that raised the final price by $115,000 over the list price. At a time when the public is questioning the value of an agent's commission and service, it feels good to demonstrate what a quality agent can help you achieve.Many Rhode Island buyers, especially in Greater Providence and surrounding towns, are seeing buyers not only from New York and Boston but also from across the country. I have many buyers reaching out from the American South and Midwest, often looking to make a change for political or climate reasons. And since Rhode Island is eminently commutable to many East Coast cities at a mostly lower price point, we represent a lifestyle option with nice houses and great food for folks who can work fully remote. The local market is also active, but a large portion of our buyer market comes from out of state. Knowing how to reach those markets is key for sellers today. Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.