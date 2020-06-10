Five Questions With: Rev. Brian J. Shanley

Rev. Brian J. Shanley is the outgoing president for Providence College. After 15 years at his post, Shanley is leaving PC as the longest-serving president in the college’s history. He spoke to Providence Business News about his time at PC and his future.

PBN: What will you miss most about Providence College?

SHANLEY: The richest part of my job has been the amazing people that I have met and worked with during my tenure. I will miss those interactions the most.

PBN: Is it hard for you knowing that the COVID-19 pandemic overshadowed your final year as president?

SHANLEY: Of course, I would have preferred to conclude my tenure in a non-pandemic moment! I regret that I am leaving in the midst of a crisis, but [Rev. Kenneth R.] Sicard and the team we have here will get us through these rough waters.

PBN: You helped the campus grow in many ways over the last 15 years. Are you optimistic that PC can sustain minimal impacts from this pandemic?

SHANLEY: I believe that Providence College is well-positioned to ride out this crisis. Our financial picture is strong, including our liquidity.

PBN: What would you say was your proudest achievement as president?

SHANLEY: My proudest achievement is the improvement of the college’s academic quality. We have hired two-thirds of a superb faculty, we have attracted a more diverse and qualified student body, and we have built extraordinary academic facilities. Winning the national championship in [men’s] hockey in 2015 was the biggest thrill of my time.

PBN: What are your future plans moving forward?

SHANLEY: I do not know what the future holds for me. I am going to take some time to decompress and discern with God what the next phase of my life will look like. There is an old adage: If you want to make God laugh, tell him your plans. I am trying not to make God laugh.

