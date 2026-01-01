Five Questions With: Robin McGuigan

Robin McGuigan is a real estate agent for Slocum Home Team/eXp Realty in Warwick. McGuigan, who first got his real estate license in 2012, previously worked in the hospitality field before joining Denelle Realtors in South Kingstown about 13 years ago. He then worked as a real estate agent with RE/MAX Flagship, before joining the Slocum Home Team with eXp Realty in November 2025.I would say managing client expectations begins with asking questions and listening to what they want. Sometimes it is what people don't say directly or how something is phrased that can be important. Having spent years having conversations with people, I believe I have a good feeling for what they want. Being honest, reliable and consistent with people builds trust, and showing through action that you will consistently deliver on your promise.Almost all price ranges have seen reductions in recent months. Overall, we are seeing price reductions on about 20% of listings. Most towns and areas have some reductions. Narragansett is certainly one area where prices are holding strong. I would caution that these reductions are coming on the heels of strong price appreciation and strong sales. Many of these listings are just catching up with the market. Providing accurate, up-to-date data on sales and market activity is the best way to advise sellers and buyers. If recent sales in the area are at or below list price, this has to be considered. Another important indicator is days on market. We have become used to properties selling very fast; generally homes are staying on the market longer now. We are still in a seller’s market with about 2.8 months of inventory – a balanced market meaning neither favoring buyers or sellers is six months.Data points and indicators include daily updates on market activity – new listings, sales, list price of new listings, any price changes, days on market, number of homes going under contract. There’s also knowledge about activity on listings from other agents, [and] how many calls are they getting on a listing. What was activity on an open house like? What are agents seeing or feeling on the market? Part of my job is to remain unemotional and provide impartial information to my clients. I communicate the data to them in a way that makes sense and helps them make decisions about the property. There is always an emotional piece to buying or selling a home, solid data and facts can help make good decisions that people won't regret later.It has been a tough few years for first-time buyers. Many have been priced out of the market. Ironically, many are paying rent equivalent to or close to what a mortgage would be. Buyers are adjusting to the reality that they may not be able to buy in their preferred area now. I try to explain how owning a home can have tax benefits, and importantly building equity in a home can help in the next move.Having relationships with partners needed in the transaction makes it easier for my clients. Being able to make a call and tell an attorney or a lender what's happening with a deal can eliminate many concerns and keep things moving along. While there are many moving parts in any transaction, we do this every day and know the timings and timeline we need to keep to. Good communication [with] all parties is vital. Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.