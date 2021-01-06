Five Questions With: Scott Bromberg

Scott Bromberg is the president of the Henry Barnard School Parents Association. Last month, the association reached an agreement with Rhode Island College to have the association take over the school and turn it into an independent institution. RIC planned to permanently close the school due to financial reasons.

Bromberg spoke with Providence Business News about saving the century-old school from closure and what the association plans are for the school.

PBN: How did this association come to fruition?



BROMBERG: For decades, the Henry Barnard School Parents Association has functioned as the parent group at the school. The parent-members work closely with the administrative staff and teachers to cultivate a sense of school community; this may include organizing family events, school dances and fundraisers, as well as [supporting] in-classroom activities.

The school community was heartbroken in August, when Rhode Island College announced the plan to close Henry Barnard School as a cost-cutting measure. We all knew the school was worth saving. A core group of determined parents spent the summer and fall researching, creating models, engaging with education experts, negotiating with RIC to stay in the school building and organizing volunteers. As a result, we have put forward a solid plan to transform HBS into an independent school and are excited about this next chapter. The school will no longer be affiliated with RIC, but we are thrilled to have secured the same wonderful space this school has called home for decades.

PBN: What did you find special or unique about Henry Barnard School that you and other parents felt it was worthy of being saved?

BROMBERG: We know there are many choices in education but what sets Henry Barnard School apart is a personalized, interdisciplinary and collaborative approach that is tailored for each student. This innovative approach started 122 years ago, when Henry Barnard School began as a teaching laboratory school for RIC education students. To this day, this tradition has endured, and it will continue.

The teachers cultivate curiosity by learning about students’ individual interests, then connecting these interests and preferred ways of learning into the curriculum through hands-on activities. Imagine learning about the crayfish while monitoring and recording their life cycle; and learning math skills by building a video game.

Programs include music, art, Spanish and technology education, physical education and library lessons. Students see how these subjects work together and often participate in schoolwide projects with a larger community impact. The [school] provides fun, interesting and engaging learning opportunities that also ensure students meet and exceed the expectations of their grade level.

Over the last 122 years, the school has graduated countless students who have gone on to become leaders in the community and across the world. We believe this effective approach is worth saving and we look forward to graduating Henry Barnard School students for years to come.

PBN: The school was an elementary school. Will it still be an elementary school when the association takes over?

BROMBERG: The newly independent Henry Barnard School will continue to serve young learners across the region in pre-K through grade five in its existing building. The school campus is a beautiful space that offers many opportunities for outside play and engagement.

The parents association has established a board governance structure to oversee the newly independent Henry Barnard School as a nonprofit entity. We have also initiated a head-of-school search. We look forward to welcoming a new head of school to lead the incredibly talented group of teachers and devoted staff that are part of the fabric of Henry Barnard School’s educational approach.

PBN: What is your overall vision of Henry Barnard School in terms of what you want the school to be?

BROMBERG: Our next chapter promises the very best of Henry Barnard School and the solid foundation it provides, infused with new life as an independent school. We are committed to a number of goals for this newly formed school. We plan to continue to build upon the model of academic excellence for which the Henry Barnard School is known. We will strive to evolve the current programs and offerings to continue to meet the ever-changing needs of our community and world. We are focused on creating a school where the student and teacher population is reflective of the community. The guiding principles and educational values set by the original school will remain intact and we hope many of the incredibly talented HBS faculty will return.

2021 marks Henry Barnard School’s 123rd year educating young learners and our first year as an independent school. To support this next chapter, the board has established The Fund for Henry Barnard. This fund will supplement operating costs, serve as a reserve fund and provide scholarship opportunities. We hope the Greater Rhode Island community, alumni, parents, friends and devoted supporters of education will join with us to support this vision.

PBN: What new programs, if any, does the association hope to introduce for students at Henry Barnard School when it reopens?

BROMBERG: With a 122-year history to draw from, we are being intentional about what to keep, what we value and what we aspire to. One primary tenet for the newly independent school is a commitment to diversity and inclusion. We are developing a diversity, equity and inclusion plan that will carry through our decisions on everything from hiring to curriculum to recruitment and scholarships as we strive to make the school accessible to as many Rhode Island children as possible. We know the best of education only occurs in environments committed to reflecting the communities we live in.

We’re also exploring new community partnerships and exciting opportunities for collaborations that deepen our community imprint and connections across Providence and beyond. We have launched our new website, HenryBarnard.org, that is specific to the independent school effort. We are accepting applications for the 2021-22 school year and hope many of your readers will consider bringing their children into this vibrant and wonderful education community.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.