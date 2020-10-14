Five Questions With: Scott F. Nolan

Scott F. Nolan is an adjunct professor in Bristol Community College’s Division of Behavioral & Social Science and Education. He recently received the 2020 Dale P. Parnell Distinguished Faculty Award from the American Association of Community Colleges.

Nolan spoke with Providence Business News about winning the award and how he has held up as an adjunct during the COVID-19 pandemic.

PBN: How does it feel to be recognized with the Parnell Award?

NOLAN: I am honored to receive the Parnell Distinguished Faculty Award and it recognizes that as faculty, we need to connect with students inside and outside the classroom while mentoring them to develop their strength and abilities.

- Advertisement -

I often tell students that a combination of work experience, education and belief in your ability will lead you to where you are meant to be in service to others. This award embodies to me the importance of experiential learning, mentorship and perseverance of moving through life’s challenges to follow your passion, which for me is teaching while serving students to reach their goals.

PBN: Describe the work that you do with the Adjunct Advisory Board and Disability Concerns Committee at Bristol Community College.

NOLAN: My interest in serving on the board and Disability Concerns Committee originates from my early lesson in “advocacy.” While a junior in high school, my single mother was distraught after the insurance company declined to refund $100, which was rightfully owed. I wrote a letter to the Connecticut Commission of Insurance sharing our story and requesting a refund. My mother cried when she received the check. It is important to find our voice to speak up on behalf of people with disabilities, while demonstrating the skills to support others to advocate for themselves first, then others in their desire to become human service professionals.

I have been teaching “Introduction to Social Welfare” for over six years with a unit that focuses on advocacy, where we discuss scenarios of how to resolve “problems in living.” Students have often commented that this has helped them in their personal and professional lives.

This is my third year serving as a member of the Adjunct Advisory Board, which is comprised of highly talented instructors with subject matter expertise [with] access [to] a variety of subject areas such as culinary arts, economics, social sciences and mathematics, who share a commitment to serving the needs of students to be successful inside and outside the classroom.

What drew my interest in serving on the advisory board is the collaborative efforts of the different bodies of the college such as the college’s administration and adjunct faculty to identify areas that can be strengthened to improve services to students.

PBN: What are some of the unique ways in which you help students?

NOLAN: Over the past six years the students in the social welfare and internship courses, taught on campus in the evening from 7-9:40 or remotely, make up a unique cohort of adult learners. This group is often comprised of single mothers working two jobs, raising a family while attending school full time. This includes student veterans, adult students returning to college to start a career change and individuals with physical disabilities with a new perspective on their future.

A common theme I have learned from the students who have been hired into positions during internships, who received a promotion, or [who] have made a presentation to the class with confidence on a social topic … before they graduate is trusting and believing in themselves that they have the intelligence, ability and fortitude to reach their goal.

My role is to serve and guide students to recognize the skills they have and to believe in their unique talents while developing skills such as writing, advocating and taking responsibility for their own learning, which leads to the student’s success. It might sound cliché – I tell my spouse of 21 years, my colleagues and Bristol’s students that “it takes a TEAM – Together Everyone Achieves More.” It is not about the “you or me”; it is the “us” that makes all things possible from higher education.

I was living on my own at 20 years old while working a minimum-wage job with few resources at the time, however the inspiration of my mother to go to college, my father’s work ethic and the many professionals along the way to guide and mentor me has led me to Bristol Community College, where I have the privilege to teach and learn from the many students who enter my class on campus or online.

PBN: How are you holding up as an adjunct professor during the pandemic? What challenges, if any, have you faced thus far?

NOLAN: The magnitude of the pandemic became evident to me when I canceled an evening class on March 12, when I called all 20 students to let them know class was canceled; a couple of weeks later, we moved to online learning. Fortunately, I had been teaching online for a few years and was prepared to make the adjustment while supporting my students to do the same to complete the course.

Given that I work full time for the Department of Developmental Services as a state licensor, I was more aware of the health protocols given by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the [Mass.] Department of Public Health, which I follow diligently. I also focused on resilience and mindfulness.

The challenges I have faced reflect the needs of the students who typically work two jobs, raise children, attend school full time and are balancing multiple responsibilities to complete their degree. Honestly, I have not made any changes to already offering flexibility in submitting assignments, contacting students by office phone or email to check in if there has been no response to my emails or [they] have not accessed the course for a week or more, and reminding students I am committed to their success in completing the course.

PBN: Are you concerned about the possibility that your role as an adjunct professor may be lessened because of the pandemic’s impacts?

NOLAN: No, adult learners of all ages appear to be taking advantage of online courses offered by community colleges. Although nationwide a decline in enrollment is evident due to the pandemic, students want to complete an associate degree and move on to a four-year college. At this juncture, the role of the adjunct professor is crucial as a listener, teacher and mentor. This is essential for students to navigate and complete course requirements across all subject areas.

The pandemic has challenged me to be more mindful and responsive to the daily chaos surrounding all of us, while offering students a space for discussion, study and reflection.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.